Best Casino

Gold Dust West Elko

Gold: Gold Dust West

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7500

Website: www.gdwcasino.com

Hours: 24 hours

Gold Dust West Elko

Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.

Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com

Hours: Open 24 hours

340 Commercial St - Stockmen's Casino

Owner: Northern Nevada Asset Holdings

Taxable Value: $7,958,994

Constructed: 1969

Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel

A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!

Address: 340 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5141

Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com

Hours: 24/7

Best Dance Studio

TDC Athletics

TDC Athletics members parade into the ballroom at the Reno Events Center for the 2019 NorCal & Nevada State Championship for Trampoline and Tumbling.

Gold: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)

Silver State Studios

Silver: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)

Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.

Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7922

Website: www.silverstatestudioselko.com

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday

Elko Arinak Dancers wine Dance

Elko Arinak Dancers perform the traditional wine dance at the 34th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering's Basques and Buckaroos Kickoff Bash at the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theater. 

Bronze: Western Folklife Center

Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality

Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7

Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC

Bronze: Pedro Marin, 95.3 KRJC

Best DJ, Entertainment

Gold: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin

We provide professional and quality entertainment. Call us for your next wedding, school dance, corporate event or private party.

Phone: 775-934-7435

Silver: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone

Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing for over 12 years in Elko. Karaoke, DJing, weddings and now sound and stage rental is our specialty! We make your event a party!

Address: 1702 Roby Vista Drive

Hours: Always open

Phone: 397-5506

Bronze: DJ Daniel

Best Annual Event

Fireworks display

Pictured are fireworks from the 2017 show at the Elko County Fairgrounds. 

Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks

The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.

Address: P.O. Box 683

Phone: 738-6284

Festival of Trees

Coldwell Banker real estate agents Ben Cortez and Faith Betancourt decorate the company's tree.

Silver: Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko community. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds generated from the event are donated to charitable organizations selected by the ECVA Board of Directors.

Address: 700 Moren Way

Phone: 775-738-4091

Website: ww.ExploreElko.com

Elko County Fairgrounds

Hundreds of people walked through the gates of the Elko County Fairgrounds Aug. 30, 2019 for the first day of horse racing over the Labor Day weekend. 

Bronze: Elko County Fair (tie)

Poe and Pints.jpg

Bronze: Poe & Pints (tie)

Best Event

Monthly or More Than Once a Year

Wine walk

Gold: DBA Wine Walks

The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.

Address: P.O. Box 2609

Phone: 299-7444

Website: www.elkodowntown.org

Hours: 24/7

Art in the Park

People enjoy the arts and crafts show in Elko’s shady main park.

Silver: Art in the Park

Elko County Art Club hosts the annual Art in the Park event, always held the second weekend in July at the Elko City Park behind the museum. We host this event for local artists, West Coast artists and vendors in order to keep our local Elko County Art Club Gallery open year around. We also have a drawing that allows us to raise money for our annual scholarship program.

The Elko County Art Club has a mission to spread art outreach throughout the community. We have weekly and monthly art classes for children and adults. We have a gallery which features all local Elko County artists with a huge variety of art mediums. This nonprofit organization has been around for many years and has helped artists who are just starting out to artists that are very well known. The ECAC participates in local exhibits, rotating art program, many downtown events, and the annual events of Art in the Park, ECAC scholarship award, and spring museum exhibit.

Address: 407 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-753-8170

Website: elkocountyartclub.org

Art in the Park: July 11-12, 2020

Lamoille Farmers Market

Lamoille Farmers Market

Bronze: Lamoille Farmers Market

The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!

Address: Lamoille School House

Phone: 934-4466

Website: www.facebook.com/LamoilleFarmersMarket

Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May—September

Best Family Recreation Business

Kerby Lane – A handmade hangout

Tosh Kerby teaches Sindy Plummer and Tracy Kendall how to make a "chunky blanket."

Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

OHV

Off-Highway vehicles sit parked along 30th Street at 5th Gear Powersports.

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

XP Gaming: A “nerdy” niche

XP Gaming lends and sells a wide variety of games.

Bronze: XP Gaming

Best Local Band/Performer

Gold: ILL Zakiel

I’m an independent Hip-Hop artist/ music producer/content creator/audio engineer. I perform live locally as well as all over the western United States so far and hoping to take it global. I provide local musicians with studio time/audio engineering and mixing and mastering services. You can listen to my music by searching Ill Zakiel on any music platform and for more information on the services I provide please go to illzakiel.com.

Phone: 385-8935

Website: illzakiel.com

Silver: The Moonshine Outlaws

Bronze: Living Stones Music

Primarily we play music every Sunday during the services at Living Stones Church but we also enjoy playing at various city events and functions. Because of God’s incredible love for us we strive to play music that is excellent!

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Website: livingstoneschurches.com

Hours: Sundays 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon; Office hours by appointment

Best Marriage Officiant

Gold: Blooms & Grooms

Silver: Jeni-Lei Powell

No cookie cutter vows and a sense of humor makes for the most memorable union. Plus, insisting that I not be the creepy face behind the “First Kiss” shot, it’s important to remove myself from the area where that breathtaking moment is recorded. Little details as the conductor of the symphony of the wedding are vital to a harmonious outcome.

Address: 185 10th St.

Phone: 777-3203

Bronze: Nathan Hornback, Living Stones Church

We exist to invest in the well-being of our community in three primary ways:

1. Physically through the care for the poor, feeding of the hungry, etc.

2. Culturally through the supporting and creating of Music, Art, Etc.

3. Spiritually through the preaching of the Bible and teaching of the Gospel of Grace.

We exist to be a racially diverse community of people who are In The City For The City, to see Outsiders Become Insiders, to be Disciples Making Disciples, and to be Churches Planting Churches.

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com

Best Outdoor Recreation Area

Lamoille Canyon

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Aerial View of Angel Lake

Angel Lake

Silver: Angel Lake

The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.

City of Wells: P.O. Box 366

Phone: 775-752-3355

Jarbidge

Going over the top of Bear Creek Summit allows for some stunning vistas.

Bronze: Jarbidge

The Jarbidge Ranger District offers approximately 243,907 acres of relatively undiscovered recreation opportunities. Elevations range from 6,000 feet to the Matterhorn Peak at 10,839 feet. Visitors can enjoy quiet campgrounds, hunting, stream fishing, or one of the least-used wilderness areas in the nation.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Best Event Planning

Gold: Event Source

Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop

Bronze: Blooming Events

Best Place for Live Entertainment

Gold: Peppermill Concert Hall

Silver: Duncan LittleCreek

Address: 520 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-3426

Unique Contemporary Art Gallery & Bar. Great selection of wine, craft beer, original cocktails, and beautiful artwork in a pleasant, no-smoking atmosphere. Huge variety of Live music, plays, and more (Poe & Pints, Bard in the Yard, for example). Beautiful outdoor space for relaxing on a summer evening.

Bronze: Silver Dollar

Best Place to Dance

Gold: Cowboys

Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.

Address 442 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-7294

Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close

Silver: Western Folklife Center

Bronze: Good Time Charlee’s

Charlee’s is a small pub that caters to the locals, features karaoke 7 nights a week and a friendly atmosphere.

Our staff is very friendly and can always be counted on to go above and beyond for anyone. Our karaoke equipment is all professional quality and we feature over 130,000 songs to choose from.

Address: 542 River St.

Phone: 775-385-7679

Hours: 10 a.m. to ??

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Luciano’s

Best Radio Station

Gold: 96.7 Mix

Silver: 95.3 KRJC

Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045

Phone: 775-738-9895

Website: krjc.com

Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F

Bronze: 93.7 Jack FM

