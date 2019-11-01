Best Casino
Gold: Gold Dust West
“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.
Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7500
Website: www.gdwcasino.com
Hours: 24 hours
Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com
Hours: Open 24 hours
Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel
A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!
Address: 340 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5141
Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com
Hours: 24/7
Best Dance Studio
Gold: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)
Silver: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)
Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.
Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7922
Website: www.silverstatestudioselko.com
Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday
Bronze: Western Folklife Center
Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality
Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7
Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC
Bronze: Pedro Marin, 95.3 KRJC
Best DJ, Entertainment
Gold: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin
We provide professional and quality entertainment. Call us for your next wedding, school dance, corporate event or private party.
Phone: 775-934-7435
Silver: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone
Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing for over 12 years in Elko. Karaoke, DJing, weddings and now sound and stage rental is our specialty! We make your event a party!
Address: 1702 Roby Vista Drive
Hours: Always open
Phone: 397-5506
Bronze: DJ Daniel
Best Annual Event
Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks
The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.
Address: P.O. Box 683
Phone: 738-6284
Silver: Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko community. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds generated from the event are donated to charitable organizations selected by the ECVA Board of Directors.
Address: 700 Moren Way
Phone: 775-738-4091
Website: ww.ExploreElko.com
Bronze: Elko County Fair (tie)
Bronze: Poe & Pints (tie)
Best Event
Monthly or More Than Once a Year
Gold: DBA Wine Walks
The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.
Address: P.O. Box 2609
Phone: 299-7444
Website: www.elkodowntown.org
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Art in the Park
Elko County Art Club hosts the annual Art in the Park event, always held the second weekend in July at the Elko City Park behind the museum. We host this event for local artists, West Coast artists and vendors in order to keep our local Elko County Art Club Gallery open year around. We also have a drawing that allows us to raise money for our annual scholarship program.
The Elko County Art Club has a mission to spread art outreach throughout the community. We have weekly and monthly art classes for children and adults. We have a gallery which features all local Elko County artists with a huge variety of art mediums. This nonprofit organization has been around for many years and has helped artists who are just starting out to artists that are very well known. The ECAC participates in local exhibits, rotating art program, many downtown events, and the annual events of Art in the Park, ECAC scholarship award, and spring museum exhibit.
Address: 407 Railroad St.
Phone: 775-753-8170
Website: elkocountyartclub.org
Art in the Park: July 11-12, 2020
Bronze: Lamoille Farmers Market
The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!
Address: Lamoille School House
Phone: 934-4466
Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May—September
Best Family Recreation Business
Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Silver: 5th Gear Powersports
Bronze: XP Gaming
Best Local Band/Performer
Gold: ILL Zakiel
I’m an independent Hip-Hop artist/ music producer/content creator/audio engineer. I perform live locally as well as all over the western United States so far and hoping to take it global. I provide local musicians with studio time/audio engineering and mixing and mastering services. You can listen to my music by searching Ill Zakiel on any music platform and for more information on the services I provide please go to illzakiel.com.
Phone: 385-8935
Website: illzakiel.com
Silver: The Moonshine Outlaws
Bronze: Living Stones Music
Primarily we play music every Sunday during the services at Living Stones Church but we also enjoy playing at various city events and functions. Because of God’s incredible love for us we strive to play music that is excellent!
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: livingstoneschurches.com
Hours: Sundays 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon; Office hours by appointment
Best Marriage Officiant
Gold: Blooms & Grooms
Silver: Jeni-Lei Powell
No cookie cutter vows and a sense of humor makes for the most memorable union. Plus, insisting that I not be the creepy face behind the “First Kiss” shot, it’s important to remove myself from the area where that breathtaking moment is recorded. Little details as the conductor of the symphony of the wedding are vital to a harmonious outcome.
Address: 185 10th St.
Phone: 777-3203
Bronze: Nathan Hornback, Living Stones Church
We exist to invest in the well-being of our community in three primary ways:
1. Physically through the care for the poor, feeding of the hungry, etc.
2. Culturally through the supporting and creating of Music, Art, Etc.
3. Spiritually through the preaching of the Bible and teaching of the Gospel of Grace.
We exist to be a racially diverse community of people who are In The City For The City, to see Outsiders Become Insiders, to be Disciples Making Disciples, and to be Churches Planting Churches.
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com
Best Outdoor Recreation Area
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Silver: Angel Lake
The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.
City of Wells: P.O. Box 366
Phone: 775-752-3355
Bronze: Jarbidge
The Jarbidge Ranger District offers approximately 243,907 acres of relatively undiscovered recreation opportunities. Elevations range from 6,000 feet to the Matterhorn Peak at 10,839 feet. Visitors can enjoy quiet campgrounds, hunting, stream fishing, or one of the least-used wilderness areas in the nation.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Best Event Planning
Gold: Event Source
Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop
Bronze: Blooming Events
Best Place for Live Entertainment
Gold: Peppermill Concert Hall
Silver: Duncan LittleCreek
Address: 520 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-3426
Unique Contemporary Art Gallery & Bar. Great selection of wine, craft beer, original cocktails, and beautiful artwork in a pleasant, no-smoking atmosphere. Huge variety of Live music, plays, and more (Poe & Pints, Bard in the Yard, for example). Beautiful outdoor space for relaxing on a summer evening.
Bronze: Silver Dollar
Best Place to Dance
Gold: Cowboys
Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.
Address 442 Idaho St.
Phone: 753-7294
Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close
Silver: Western Folklife Center
Bronze: Good Time Charlee’s
Charlee’s is a small pub that caters to the locals, features karaoke 7 nights a week and a friendly atmosphere.
Our staff is very friendly and can always be counted on to go above and beyond for anyone. Our karaoke equipment is all professional quality and we feature over 130,000 songs to choose from.
Address: 542 River St.
Phone: 775-385-7679
Hours: 10 a.m. to ??
Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Luciano’s
Best Radio Station
Gold: 96.7 Mix
Silver: 95.3 KRJC
Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.
Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045
Phone: 775-738-9895
Website: krjc.com
Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F
Bronze: 93.7 Jack FM
