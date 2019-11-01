Best Accounting & Tax Service
Gold: Read & Powell LLP
Silver: Covert Tax & Accounting Service
Bronze: Eide Bailly LLP
Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.
Address: 975 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-5134
Website: www.eidebailly.com
Best Bank
Gold: Nevada State Bank
Nevada State Bank believes strong Nevada roots and a commitment to the community create a bank where people can find a career, find financial solutions that work, and even find financing for their dreams. Nearly 60 years ago, inspired by a vision of economic growth, a group of 12 enterprising Nevada businessmen chartered Nevada State Bank. They shared in the pioneering spirit of Nevada, and from the beginning, their mission focused on the community, helping Nevadans pursue their diverse dreams. The bank opened for business on Dec. 9, 1959 with one location in downtown Las Vegas. Just as the founders envisioned, the bank has grown along with the state. In 1995, Nevada State Bank opened our first Elko branch. We now have 50 branches in 20 urban and rural communities across Nevada, and over the years we’ve maintained a tradition of unsurpassed customer service and community involvement. Nevada State Bank colleagues donate more than 5,000 hours of volunteer time each year to local non-profit groups and community organizations.
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private, and business banking services, including credit cards, mortgages and business loans. We believe our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive, and we love getting to know them and their financial needs. We work hard to understand our clients and offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit their household or business needs. As a community bank with a long local history, we understand the unique Nevada market and believe in giving back where we all live, work and play. Backed by the financial resources of our parent company, we can offer big-bank products and services, with local decision-making power and personalized attention.
Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 393-2350
Drive up hours: 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur. — 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fri.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily — Sat. 10 a.-m-2 p.m.
Address: 487 Railroad St.
Phone: 748-4450
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., Closed Sat.
Website: www.nsbank.com
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Address: 852 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-1711
Website: nevadabankandtrust.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
Elko Federal Credit Union has been serving the great people of our community since 1960. We genuinely care about our members’ well-being and helping them reach their goals by providing quality financial products and hand-crafted lending solutions. We strive to help the members of our community thrive – whether it be in their personal lives or their businesses.
Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 738-4083
Website: www.elkofcu.org
Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Best Family Social Services Organization
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Address: 782 Country Club Drive
Phone: 738-2759
Website: bgce.org
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada
The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.
Address: 331 Seventh St.
Phone: 753-7352
Website: www.elkofrc.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Best Financial Planner
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
Phone: 775-738-8925
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
Best Insurance Agent
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Phone: 738-2324
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
At Shabonya Dutton State Farm our top priority is making sure that our clients are given enough information so that they are protected properly. We want to educate our customers on what will truly protect and benefit them.
Address: 1794 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-3423
Website: shabonyadutton.com
Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Brent Stokes, State Farm Insurance
Best Law Office
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher
Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.
Address: 729 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-1000
Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Address: 603 Pine St.
Phone: 738-7444
Website: www.BradshawLaw.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Gerber Law
Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer
Gold: Nevada State Bank
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
