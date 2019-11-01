Best Fitness Center
Gold: Empower Fitness
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102
Elko phone: 738-4095
Spring Creek Address: 14810 Lamoille Highway
Spring Creek phone: 299-4111
Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com
Business Hours: Always open
Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)
Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.
Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive
Phone: 738-5090
Website: www.elkopac.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: University of Grappling
Best Hair Salon
Gold : The Mane
Silver: Shear Savagery, Carlin
Bronze: The Babe Cave
The Babe Cave would like to thank all of our supporters that have been there from the beginning and the new ones that we meet every day, for getting us where we are. It is our goal to bring beauty, love and friendship into the community, and with this award it is proving that we are doing just that.
Address: 457 Railroad St.
Phone: 777-8880
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Masseuse
Gold: Stephanie Lancaster, Balanced Bodyworks
Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
Bronze: Katherine Altman, Empower Fitness
