Best Fitness Center

Gold: Empower Fitness

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102

Elko phone: 738-4095

Spring Creek Address: 14810 Lamoille Highway

Spring Creek phone: 299-4111

Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com

Business Hours: Always open

Run with the PAC

From left: Wendy Roberts, Run with the PAC race director; Harry Jackson, secretary of the Family Resource Center board of directors; and Elise Palma, Performance Athletic Club fitness director, raised funds for the Family Resource Center. PAC hosted a 5K/10K run/walk this summer.

Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)

Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.

Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive

Phone: 738-5090

Website: www.elkopac.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.

Spencer and Brandy Rowley, owners of the University of Grappling

University of Grappling Elko owners Spencer and Brandy Rowley prepare for class.

Bronze: University of Grappling

Best Hair Salon

Gold : The Mane

Silver: Shear Savagery, Carlin

Bronze: The Babe Cave

The Babe Cave would like to thank all of our supporters that have been there from the beginning and the new ones that we meet every day, for getting us where we are. It is our goal to bring beauty, love and friendship into the community, and with this award it is proving that we are doing just that.

Address: 457 Railroad St.

Phone: 777-8880

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Masseuse

Gold: Stephanie Lancaster, Balanced Bodyworks

Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Bronze: Katherine Altman, Empower Fitness

