Readers' Choice: Hair of the Dog is top groomer in 2020

SPRING CREEK – "I've had a passion for animals from as far back as I can remember."

It's that passion that brought Sarah Dutton to open Hair of the Dog Grooming Salon in Spring Creek. This year, she has been voted the top groomer in the 2020 Readers' Choice.

An Elko native, Dutton recalled being "the type of child that found and wanted to adopt every stray. I even had a pet crow that would visit me daily and bring trinkets for food."

But mostly, Dutton owned dogs and cats, with a few other types of pets thrown in.

"I have had a fish, a rat, hermit crabs, a box turtle, rabbits and a pony throughout my life."

After getting married, Dutton moved to Colorado, where she trained and earned her certification as a Master Groomer 15 years ago.

She then took over as lead groomer and manager of a shop owned by her mentor Wendy Boden after Boden was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"When she lost her battle with cancer, her family decided to sell the business, and I decided it was time to go back home to Nevada," Dutton recalled.

When it came to choosing a name for her shop in Spring Creek, she used her sense of humor and found a pun for it.