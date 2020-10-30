Readers' Choice: Merwin Project Management continues building homes in Elko area

ELKO – Merwin Project Management is Readers’ Choice best new home builder and remodel contractor.
Owned by Tom and Kristin Merwin, MPM has had a busy year since launching in December.
“It’s been incredible to see our vision finally come to light,” said Kristin Merwin. “Our crews are, hands down, the best, and we’ve spent the last 10 years developing these crews and methods to give you, the buyer, the best product possible.”
Represented by Colette Reynolds Group associated with eXp Realty, MPM has had a banner year since its launch, she said.
“The community has blessed us with open arms and eagerness,” Reynolds said. “We’re really proud of the product that Tom and Kristin and their residential designer created. They truly standalone from everything else and are a breath of fresh air. The houses are just phenomenal.”
MPM has followed Reynolds to her realty group this year “that completely supports the Merwins because they’re growing. My team had to grow, so the Colette Reynolds Group now supports the Merwins.”
The year also included a move into new offices located at Dalling Hall at 606 Commercial St., which is open by appointment only, “because Tom and Kristin are out in the field with the guys and I’m selling,” Reynolds explained.
Settling into the century-old building in the heart of historic downtown Elko infused the company with additional energy, Reynolds added.
“The character of the building, the vibe, the history, everything. We could not be happier to find our home here at Dalling Hall,” she said.
Reynolds also hinted at some surprises for the coming year.
“The Merwins are excited to announce that they have some big and exciting things coming up for the community.”
A contractor who has constructed more than 600 homes, Tom Merwin added he and his team keep in mind their clients join the MPM family and that each project is significant to all involved.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to know that we’re creating homes for people and not just building houses,” he said.
The company can be reached at 775-934-9575 or sellingelko@gmail.com. The website is www.colettereynoldsgroup.com.
