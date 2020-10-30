Readers' Choice: Merwin Project Management continues building homes in Elko area

ELKO – Merwin Project Management is Readers’ Choice best new home builder and remodel contractor.

Owned by Tom and Kristin Merwin, MPM has had a busy year since launching in December.

“It’s been incredible to see our vision finally come to light,” said Kristin Merwin. “Our crews are, hands down, the best, and we’ve spent the last 10 years developing these crews and methods to give you, the buyer, the best product possible.”

Represented by Colette Reynolds Group associated with eXp Realty, MPM has had a banner year since its launch, she said.

“The community has blessed us with open arms and eagerness,” Reynolds said. “We’re really proud of the product that Tom and Kristin and their residential designer created. They truly standalone from everything else and are a breath of fresh air. The houses are just phenomenal.”

MPM has followed Reynolds to her realty group this year “that completely supports the Merwins because they’re growing. My team had to grow, so the Colette Reynolds Group now supports the Merwins.”

