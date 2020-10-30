Readers' Choice: Moonshine Outlaws named best local band

While the band typically plays a roughly four-hour set, Carithers said the Moonshine Outlaws also write their own original songs, and are currently in the process of getting them recorded.

“Most of the originals we write are written by myself and Nick,” he said.

To date, the band has played shows in Elko, Carlin, Spring Creek, Wells, Wendover and Reno, but they have their eye on going further west to California.

Carithers said everyone in the band works a fulltime job, and they typically load up their gear and head out to play shows on Friday, Saturday and sometimes Sunday evenings, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to a temporary halt of this.

“As a band we really haven’t been able to play very much,” he said. “We get together and we rehearse so we are trying to stay sharp.”

Carithers said he is proud of the shows that The Moonshine Outlaws put on for fans, and they enjoy giving the audience everything they have got.

“I have never played with a group of guys that have the amount of energy that these guys have,” he said. Every time that we play a show we make sure that we go out there and play as best as we can, as hard as we can.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.