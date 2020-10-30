Readers' Choice: Moonshine Outlaws named best local band

ELKO -- Since their founding in 2015, Elko’s Moonshine Outlaws have won over the hearts and ears of listeners with their eclectic shows featuring a variety of classic hits and original tunes.
Founder and lead singer Cody Carithers said the band, which includes Nick Palacio on lead guitar, drummer Tommy Monson and bass player Dale Monson, began by playing local bars around Elko.
“Once we started to get better at the songs that we were playing and coming up with better songs to play, we started playing bigger shows like the Silver State Stampede,” Carithers said.
As far as their sound goes, Carithers said the band likes to take classic tunes and take them up a notch, giving them a more modern sound.
“We play a lot of country-rock but we tend to put a twist on it really,” he said. “When we play a country song we try to make it more modernized.”
“We put a little more hard rock into it than the original,” he added.
Carithers said that over time the band has built up a following in the community, and he couldn’t ask for a better place to light the fuse for The Moonshine Outlaws.
“We have developed friendships with the community and we have also developed business relationships with the businesses around the community,” he said.
While the band typically plays a roughly four-hour set, Carithers said the Moonshine Outlaws also write their own original songs, and are currently in the process of getting them recorded.
“Most of the originals we write are written by myself and Nick,” he said.
To date, the band has played shows in Elko, Carlin, Spring Creek, Wells, Wendover and Reno, but they have their eye on going further west to California.
Carithers said everyone in the band works a fulltime job, and they typically load up their gear and head out to play shows on Friday, Saturday and sometimes Sunday evenings, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to a temporary halt of this.
“As a band we really haven’t been able to play very much,” he said. “We get together and we rehearse so we are trying to stay sharp.”
Carithers said he is proud of the shows that The Moonshine Outlaws put on for fans, and they enjoy giving the audience everything they have got.
“I have never played with a group of guys that have the amount of energy that these guys have,” he said. Every time that we play a show we make sure that we go out there and play as best as we can, as hard as we can.”
