Readers' Choice nominations open Aug. 2

Readers' Choice 2022

ELKO – Readers can nominate their favorite local businesses for the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards from Aug. 2-16.

“In the past we’ve included the top vote getters from the prior year. This year nominations will start with a clean slate, so go in and make sure your favorites are nominated,” said advertising director Nancy Streets.

Readers can nominate only once per category during the two-week period. Everyone who nominates in 25 or more categories will be entered in a drawing to win $100 in Chamber Checks. The checks can be used locally at participating members of the Elko Area Chamber.

Instead of having gold, silver and bronze winners as in past years, this year the top vote-getter in each category will be declared the 2022 Readers’ Choice Winner while second and third place in each category will be Readers’ Choice Favorites, with no distinction between second and third.

“This year we ‘cleaned up’ our category list and eliminated some that seemed duplicated or historically had fewer than five local businesses honored,” said Streets. “We also added some new categories including Best Locally Owned Business and Best Local Company to Work For. In Food & Dining we’ve added Best Food Truck, Best Locally Owned Restaurant, and Best Wait staff.”

Also back by popular demand is the very popular Champion of Elko County award. “There are so many in our communities who give tirelessly. This is a great way you can honor them,” Streets said. “We only ask for no repeat winners from previous years.” Those include John Ellison, Colette Reynolds, Craig Kidwell and Sam Khoury.

To access this year’s Readers’ Choice and nominate your favorites, visit go.elkodaily.com/bestof22.

The top five nominations from each category will move on to the voting round, which is scheduled Sept. 6-22.

Winners and favorites will be announced in a special edition of the Elko Daily Free Press on Oct. 29.

