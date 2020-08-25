× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Readers can nominate their favorite Elko businesses in five new categories for the 2020 Readers’ Choice awards at www.ElkoDaily.com/contests starting Aug. 26.

Categories for best customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic and best mural by a local artist that spotlight’s last year’s Elko Mural Expo are added to this year’s roster of best businesses.

Best tattoo artist, best local farm and ranch vendors and best home closing service are also among the new categories.

Readers may also nominate a “Champion of Elko County” to recognize a person who unselfishly gives back to the community.

Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6, readers’ can nominate their choices in hundreds of categories, including top local restaurant, mining company retailer, or event. Nominations can be submitted once per day per email address.

Each category includes a space for write-ins.

The top 10 nominees advance to the second round of voting between Sept. 10-20, which will determine the gold, silver and bronze winners in each category.

In that round, readers may vote only one time per email address.

The winners will be announced in a special edition of the Elko Daily Free Press on Oct. 30.

