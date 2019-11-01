{{featured_button_text}}

Best Adventure Retailer

Gold: Arms-R-Us

Silver: Gun World & Archery

Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports

Best Artist in Elko County

Gold: Samantha Buckingham

Silver: Maryann Rogers

Bronze: Scotty B

Best Clothing Retail

Gold: Marshall’s

Silver: Maurice’s

Bronze: Buckaroo Boutique

Buckaroo Boutique is owned by a ranch wife, mother and fashion lover. Items in the store are inspired by the day-to-day lifestyle of the owner and founder, Thaysha Groves, in a fun boutique setting. Not only can you find unique items with realistic prices, but you can wear these items in your day to day life. My customers become more like family. I love seeing them and helping them style outfits that they might not pick out for themselves. Buckaroo Boutique has won Top Nevada Boutique of the year in 2017 and now 2018 and I love that we are based out of Elko because we ship all over the world, and I get to provide a little bit of the Northern Nevada way!

Address: 236 Silver St.

Phone: 934-6384

Website: www.buckarooboutique.net

Hours: Tues. & Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Computer Support

Gold: Nevada Integrity Technology, aka Nevada I.T.

We are known for our highest customer service and customizing our services to fit the customers’ needs. If we are doing a phone repair or building a large Server, we offer the equipment and services that fit their needs and budget. Now at our NEW location 678 Idaho Street, Elko we offer more than before, unlike other I.T. businesses, we love everything technology. We sell, repair, and offer products for Phones and computers. We also offer the highest quality businesses services at an affordable price. But what sets us apart most of all is that we bring big city experience and knowledge to meet the Elko community’s needs. At Nevada Integrity Technologies (Nevada I.T.), we pride ourselves on doing the right thing, all the time, that is why “Integrity” is in our name.

Address: 678 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-419-NVIT (6848)

Website: www.nevadait.services

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Silver: Elko Wireless Repair

Wireless Repair is your trusted hometown solution for cellphone/tablet repair and cellphone accessories. The business has been family-owned and operated since 2012.

We offer PC/laptop & video game console repair and custom PC builds. Our highly trained staff is ready to help you with all your cell phone and computer needs.

Address: 1362 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4349

Website: www.elkoifix.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; After-hours repairs by appointment

Bronze: Computer Guyz

Best Consignment Shop

Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Silver: Chique, Unique and Antiques

Bronze: Shabby Shanty

Best Florist

Gold: Evergreen Flower Shop

At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.

Address: 638 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-738-5101

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Son Kissed Farm Flowers

Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

Our business is known for beautiful long lasting flowers and the best selection of indoor green plants in Elko.

Address: 180 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-4728

Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Furniture & Home Decor

Gold: Wilson Bates

Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique

Best Grocery Store

Gold: Khoury’s Markets

Silver: Albertson’s

Bronze: Raley’s

We are best known for our high quality products, fresh produce, fine meats and outstanding customer service. We strive every day to offer the products our customers desire at a great value. Raley’s features the very best in fresh produce, meat, baked goods, deli, wine, seafood and natural/organic foods. To continue to offer our customers the best products and healthy options at a great value, we’ve lowered prices on 5,000 items storewide! These are not temporary sale prices. These low prices will stay low. We’re shining a light on packaged ingredients, processing and nutrition with Raley’s Shelf Guide! Using simple and colorful icons, Raley’s Shelf Guide helps you quickly interpret whether a product meets your needs, without having to analyze multiple labels. Learn more at raleys.com/guide.

Address: 2505 Mountain City Hwy.

Phone: 738-2775

Website: raleys.com

Hours: 6 a.m.—11 p.m.

Best Hotel

Gold: Hilton Garden Inn

Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriott

With the friendliest staff in Elko, Marriott quality extended stay suites provide services above and beyond what people would expect when staying in hotels.

Address: 2625 E. Jennings Way

Phone: 775-738-9900

Website: www.marriott.com/ekots

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Red Lion Hotel & Casino is Elko’s premier hotel and casino, offering comfortable accommodations, great amenities, exquisite dining options and endless entertainment. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, we’re the place to be!

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-2111

Website: www.playelko.com

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Best Jewelry Store

Gold: Blohm Jewelers

Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.

Address: 495 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-8466

Website: www.blohmjewelers.com

Hours: Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers

Stonecraft Jewelers is Elko’s only in-store goldsmith. Chip Stone, owner, has 35 years of experience creating custom jewelry designs and jewelry manufacturing. One of a kind pieces for every budget.

“When it comes from the heart it comes from Stonecraft Jewelers”

Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103

Phone: 753-5506

Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Jensen Jewelers

Jensen Jewelers is proud to offer 14 of our own in house financing options, along with 24 months interest free through Citibank. We believe that love is truly an adventure, and we are honored to be a part of the journey! Jensen offers LeVian Chocolate diamonds, custom design and Love Story.

Address: 250 Mountain City Highway, Ste. 130

Phone: 738-7852

Website: Jensen-jewelers.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Photographer/Photography Studio

Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography

Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images

At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.

Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3

Phone: 775-934-4171

Website: www.allusive-images.com

Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only

Bronze: Light Chaser Photography

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery

Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Bronze: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts (tie)

Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.

Address: 386 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-778-9600

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum (tie)

Best Thrift Shop

Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources

Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping

F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.

Address: 821 Water St.

Phone: 753-7650

Website: www.fishelko.org

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bronze: Kid to Kid

Address: 2071 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-777-8506

Website: www.kidtokid.com/nevada/elko

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Champion of Elko County

Gold: Colette Reynolds

Silver: Barry Sorenson

Bronze: Ellen Meshefski

