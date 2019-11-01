Best Adventure Retailer
Gold: Arms-R-Us
Silver: Gun World & Archery
Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports
Best Artist in Elko County
Gold: Samantha Buckingham
Silver: Maryann Rogers
Bronze: Scotty B
Best Clothing Retail
Gold: Marshall’s
Silver: Maurice’s
Bronze: Buckaroo Boutique
Buckaroo Boutique is owned by a ranch wife, mother and fashion lover. Items in the store are inspired by the day-to-day lifestyle of the owner and founder, Thaysha Groves, in a fun boutique setting. Not only can you find unique items with realistic prices, but you can wear these items in your day to day life. My customers become more like family. I love seeing them and helping them style outfits that they might not pick out for themselves. Buckaroo Boutique has won Top Nevada Boutique of the year in 2017 and now 2018 and I love that we are based out of Elko because we ship all over the world, and I get to provide a little bit of the Northern Nevada way!
Address: 236 Silver St.
Phone: 934-6384
Website: www.buckarooboutique.net
Hours: Tues. & Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Computer Support
Gold: Nevada Integrity Technology, aka Nevada I.T.
We are known for our highest customer service and customizing our services to fit the customers’ needs. If we are doing a phone repair or building a large Server, we offer the equipment and services that fit their needs and budget. Now at our NEW location 678 Idaho Street, Elko we offer more than before, unlike other I.T. businesses, we love everything technology. We sell, repair, and offer products for Phones and computers. We also offer the highest quality businesses services at an affordable price. But what sets us apart most of all is that we bring big city experience and knowledge to meet the Elko community’s needs. At Nevada Integrity Technologies (Nevada I.T.), we pride ourselves on doing the right thing, all the time, that is why “Integrity” is in our name.
Address: 678 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-419-NVIT (6848)
Website: www.nevadait.services
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Silver: Elko Wireless Repair
Wireless Repair is your trusted hometown solution for cellphone/tablet repair and cellphone accessories. The business has been family-owned and operated since 2012.
We offer PC/laptop & video game console repair and custom PC builds. Our highly trained staff is ready to help you with all your cell phone and computer needs.
Address: 1362 Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4349
Website: www.elkoifix.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; After-hours repairs by appointment
Bronze: Computer Guyz
Best Consignment Shop
Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Silver: Chique, Unique and Antiques
Bronze: Shabby Shanty
Best Florist
Gold: Evergreen Flower Shop
At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.
Address: 638 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-738-5101
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Son Kissed Farm Flowers
Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs
Our business is known for beautiful long lasting flowers and the best selection of indoor green plants in Elko.
Address: 180 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-4728
Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Furniture & Home Decor
Gold: Wilson Bates
Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique
Best Grocery Store
Gold: Khoury’s Markets
Silver: Albertson’s
Bronze: Raley’s
We are best known for our high quality products, fresh produce, fine meats and outstanding customer service. We strive every day to offer the products our customers desire at a great value. Raley’s features the very best in fresh produce, meat, baked goods, deli, wine, seafood and natural/organic foods. To continue to offer our customers the best products and healthy options at a great value, we’ve lowered prices on 5,000 items storewide! These are not temporary sale prices. These low prices will stay low. We’re shining a light on packaged ingredients, processing and nutrition with Raley’s Shelf Guide! Using simple and colorful icons, Raley’s Shelf Guide helps you quickly interpret whether a product meets your needs, without having to analyze multiple labels. Learn more at raleys.com/guide.
Address: 2505 Mountain City Hwy.
Phone: 738-2775
Website: raleys.com
Hours: 6 a.m.—11 p.m.
Best Hotel
Gold: Hilton Garden Inn
Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriott
With the friendliest staff in Elko, Marriott quality extended stay suites provide services above and beyond what people would expect when staying in hotels.
You have free articles remaining.
Address: 2625 E. Jennings Way
Phone: 775-738-9900
Website: www.marriott.com/ekots
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Red Lion Hotel & Casino is Elko’s premier hotel and casino, offering comfortable accommodations, great amenities, exquisite dining options and endless entertainment. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, we’re the place to be!
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-738-2111
Website: www.playelko.com
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Best Jewelry Store
Gold: Blohm Jewelers
Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.
Address: 495 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-8466
Website: www.blohmjewelers.com
Hours: Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers
Stonecraft Jewelers is Elko’s only in-store goldsmith. Chip Stone, owner, has 35 years of experience creating custom jewelry designs and jewelry manufacturing. One of a kind pieces for every budget.
“When it comes from the heart it comes from Stonecraft Jewelers”
Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103
Phone: 753-5506
Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Jensen Jewelers
Jensen Jewelers is proud to offer 14 of our own in house financing options, along with 24 months interest free through Citibank. We believe that love is truly an adventure, and we are honored to be a part of the journey! Jensen offers LeVian Chocolate diamonds, custom design and Love Story.
Address: 250 Mountain City Highway, Ste. 130
Phone: 738-7852
Website: Jensen-jewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Photographer/Photography Studio
Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography
Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images
At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.
Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3
Phone: 775-934-4171
Website: www.allusive-images.com
Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only
Bronze: Light Chaser Photography
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery
Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Bronze: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts (tie)
Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.
Address: 386 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-778-9600
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum (tie)
Best Thrift Shop
Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources
Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping
F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.
Address: 821 Water St.
Phone: 753-7650
Website: www.fishelko.org
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bronze: Kid to Kid
Address: 2071 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-777-8506
Website: www.kidtokid.com/nevada/elko
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Champion of Elko County
Gold: Colette Reynolds
Silver: Barry Sorenson
Bronze: Ellen Meshefski
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.