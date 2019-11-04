AUTOMOTIVE
Best Auto Glass
Gold: Elko Glass Service
Elko Glass Service has been providing Elko with auto glass replacement for over 38 years. Quality workmanship and excellent customer service is what Elko Glass Service takes pride in.
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone 738-4928
Website www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Auto Pros
Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.
Address: 375 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4204
Website: www.autopros.co
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Glass Doctors
Elko’s full service glass shop for your home, auto, business, RV’s and heavy equipment. We strive to exceed your expectations in safety, service and value.
Address: 1111 Water St.
Phone: 778-0611
Website: https://glassdoctor.com/elko
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Auto Repair & Tires
Gold: Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.
Address: 650 W Silver St.
Phone: 777-9303
Website: www.lesschwab.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Auto Pros
Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing
Gold: Express Car Wash
Silver: Auto Pros
Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Best Customer Service - Automotive
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.
Address: 420 30th St.
Phone: 738-8933
Website: www.5thgearelko.com
Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Elko Glass (tie)
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-738-4928
Website: www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)
Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services
Gold: B3 Glass
B3 Glass LLC is a locally owned and operated glass and siding business. Combined experience of over 40 years in start to finish solutions for all home or business glass needs. B3 Glass also specializes in siding, soffit, fascia, and seamless gutters. Call us today!
Phone: 775-397-6867
Website: b3glass.net
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Snyder Mechanical
Bronze: Montrose Glass (tie)
Address: 1520 Lamoille Hwy
Phone: 775-738-9688
Website: www.montroseglasss.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)
Best Customer Service - Medical
Gold: Family Dental Care
Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.
Silver: Aspen Quick Care
Aspen Quick Care is known for its high quality urgent and primary care. We are caring providers who take a personal interest in our patients.
Address: 250 Country Club Parkway, Spring Creek
2511 Mountain City Highway, Elko
Phone: 738-3000 or 993-2800
Website: aspenquickcare.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care
Best Customer Service - Restaurant
Gold: The Star
The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.
Address: 246 Silver St.
Phone: 738-9925
Silver: Luciano's
Bronze: Toki Ona
Best Customer Service - Retail
Gold: Empower Fitness
Silver: Khoury's
Bronze: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Casino
Gold: Gold Dust West
“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.
Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7500
Website: www.gdwcasino.com
Hours: 24 hours
Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com
Hours: Open 24 hours
Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel
A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!
Address: 340 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5141
Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com
Hours: 24/7
Best Dance Studio
Gold: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)
Silver: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)
Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.
Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7922
Website: www.silverstatestudioselko.com
Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday
Bronze: Western Folklife Center
Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality
Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7
Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC
Bronze: Pedro Marin, 95.3 KRJC
Best DJ, Entertainment
Gold: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin
We provide professional and quality entertainment. Call us for your next wedding, school dance, corporate event or private party.
Phone: 775-934-7435
Silver: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone
Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing for over 12 years in Elko. Karaoke, DJing, weddings and now sound and stage rental is our specialty! We make your event a party!
Address: 1702 Roby Vista Drive
Hours: Always open
Phone: 397-5506
Bronze: DJ Daniel
Best Annual Event
Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks
The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.
Address: P.O. Box 683
Phone: 738-6284
Silver: Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko community. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds generated from the event are donated to charitable organizations selected by the ECVA Board of Directors.
Address: 700 Moren Way
Phone: 775-738-4091
Website: ww.ExploreElko.com
Bronze: Elko County Fair (tie)
Bronze: Poe & Pints (tie)
Best Event
Monthly or More Than Once a Year
Gold: DBA Wine Walks
The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.
Address: P.O. Box 2609
Phone: 299-7444
Website: www.elkodowntown.org
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Art in the Park
Elko County Art Club hosts the annual Art in the Park event, always held the second weekend in July at the Elko City Park behind the museum. We host this event for local artists, West Coast artists and vendors in order to keep our local Elko County Art Club Gallery open year around. We also have a drawing that allows us to raise money for our annual scholarship program.
The Elko County Art Club has a mission to spread art outreach throughout the community. We have weekly and monthly art classes for children and adults. We have a gallery which features all local Elko County artists with a huge variety of art mediums. This nonprofit organization has been around for many years and has helped artists who are just starting out to artists that are very well known. The ECAC participates in local exhibits, rotating art program, many downtown events, and the annual events of Art in the Park, ECAC scholarship award, and spring museum exhibit.
Address: 407 Railroad St.
Phone: 775-753-8170
Website: elkocountyartclub.org
Art in the Park: July 11-12, 2020
Bronze: Lamoille Farmers Market
The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!
Address: Lamoille School House
Phone: 934-4466
Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May—September
Best Family Recreation Business
Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Silver: 5th Gear Powersports
Bronze: XP Gaming
Best Local Band/Performer
Gold: ILL Zakiel
I’m an independent Hip-Hop artist/ music producer/content creator/audio engineer. I perform live locally as well as all over the western United States so far and hoping to take it global. I provide local musicians with studio time/audio engineering and mixing and mastering services. You can listen to my music by searching Ill Zakiel on any music platform and for more information on the services I provide please go to illzakiel.com.
Phone: 385-8935
Website: illzakiel.com
Silver: The Moonshine Outlaws
Bronze: Living Stones Music
Primarily we play music every Sunday during the services at Living Stones Church but we also enjoy playing at various city events and functions. Because of God’s incredible love for us we strive to play music that is excellent!
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: livingstoneschurches.com
Hours: Sundays 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon; Office hours by appointment
Best Marriage Officiant
Gold: Blooms & Grooms
Silver: Jeni-Lei Powell
No cookie cutter vows and a sense of humor makes for the most memorable union. Plus, insisting that I not be the creepy face behind the “First Kiss” shot, it’s important to remove myself from the area where that breathtaking moment is recorded. Little details as the conductor of the symphony of the wedding are vital to a harmonious outcome.
Address: 185 10th St.
Phone: 777-3203
Bronze: Nathan Hornback, Living Stones Church
We exist to invest in the well-being of our community in three primary ways:
1. Physically through the care for the poor, feeding of the hungry, etc.
2. Culturally through the supporting and creating of Music, Art, Etc.
3. Spiritually through the preaching of the Bible and teaching of the Gospel of Grace.
We exist to be a racially diverse community of people who are In The City For The City, to see Outsiders Become Insiders, to be Disciples Making Disciples, and to be Churches Planting Churches.
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com
Best Outdoor Recreation Area
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Silver: Angel Lake
The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.
City of Wells: P.O. Box 366
Phone: 775-752-3355
Bronze: Jarbidge
The Jarbidge Ranger District offers approximately 243,907 acres of relatively undiscovered recreation opportunities. Elevations range from 6,000 feet to the Matterhorn Peak at 10,839 feet. Visitors can enjoy quiet campgrounds, hunting, stream fishing, or one of the least-used wilderness areas in the nation.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Best Event Planning
Gold: Event Source
Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop
Bronze: I Do Event Planning (tie)
Phone: 775-842-3620
Email: renee@ido-eventplanning.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDOeventplanning
Instagram: idoeventplanning_elko
Offering full or partial planning services and day of coordination for any event. Set up, tear down, venue and vendor booking, and décor ordering are just a few of our options. Work with us to receive discounts from vendors, a stress free event, and free consultations.
Bronze: Blooming Events (tie)
Best Place for Live Entertainment
Gold: Peppermill Concert Hall
Silver: Duncan LittleCreek
Address: 520 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-3426
Unique Contemporary Art Gallery & Bar. Great selection of wine, craft beer, original cocktails, and beautiful artwork in a pleasant, no-smoking atmosphere. Huge variety of Live music, plays, and more (Poe & Pints, Bard in the Yard, for example). Beautiful outdoor space for relaxing on a summer evening.
Bronze: Silver Dollar
Best Place to Dance
Gold: Cowboys
Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.
Address 442 Idaho St.
Phone: 753-7294
Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close
Silver: Western Folklife Center
Bronze: Good Time Charlee’s
Charlee’s is a small pub that caters to the locals, features karaoke 7 nights a week and a friendly atmosphere.
Our staff is very friendly and can always be counted on to go above and beyond for anyone. Our karaoke equipment is all professional quality and we feature over 130,000 songs to choose from.
Address: 542 River St.
Phone: 775-385-7679
Hours: 10 a.m. to ??
Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Luciano’s
Best Radio Station
Gold: 96.7 Mix
Silver: 95.3 KRJC
Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.
Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045
Phone: 775-738-9895
Website: krjc.com
Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F
Bronze: 93.7 Jack FM
FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Best Accounting & Tax Service
Gold: Read & Powell LLP
Silver: Covert Tax & Accounting Service
Bronze: Eide Bailly LLP
Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.
Address: 975 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-5134
Website: www.eidebailly.com
Best Bank
Gold: Nevada State Bank
Nevada State Bank believes strong Nevada roots and a commitment to the community create a bank where people can find a career, find financial solutions that work, and even find financing for their dreams. Nearly 60 years ago, inspired by a vision of economic growth, a group of 12 enterprising Nevada businessmen chartered Nevada State Bank. They shared in the pioneering spirit of Nevada, and from the beginning, their mission focused on the community, helping Nevadans pursue their diverse dreams. The bank opened for business on Dec. 9, 1959 with one location in downtown Las Vegas. Just as the founders envisioned, the bank has grown along with the state. In 1995, Nevada State Bank opened our first Elko branch. We now have 50 branches in 20 urban and rural communities across Nevada, and over the years we’ve maintained a tradition of unsurpassed customer service and community involvement. Nevada State Bank colleagues donate more than 5,000 hours of volunteer time each year to local non-profit groups and community organizations.
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private, and business banking services, including credit cards, mortgages and business loans. We believe our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive, and we love getting to know them and their financial needs. We work hard to understand our clients and offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit their household or business needs. As a community bank with a long local history, we understand the unique Nevada market and believe in giving back where we all live, work and play. Backed by the financial resources of our parent company, we can offer big-bank products and services, with local decision-making power and personalized attention.
Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 393-2350
Drive up hours: 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur. — 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fri.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily — Sat. 10 a.-m-2 p.m.
Address: 487 Railroad St.
Phone: 748-4450
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., Closed Sat.
Website: www.nsbank.com
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Address: 852 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-1711
Website: nevadabankandtrust.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
Elko Federal Credit Union has been serving the great people of our community since 1960. We genuinely care about our members’ well-being and helping them reach their goals by providing quality financial products and hand-crafted lending solutions. We strive to help the members of our community thrive – whether it be in their personal lives or their businesses.
Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 738-4083
Website: www.elkofcu.org
Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Best Family Social Services Organization
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Address: 782 Country Club Drive
Phone: 738-2759
Website: bgce.org
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada
The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.
Address: 331 Seventh St.
Phone: 753-7352
Website: www.elkofrc.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Best Financial Planner
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
Phone: 775-738-8925
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
Best Insurance Agent
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
At Shabonya Dutton State Farm our top priority is making sure that our clients are given enough information so that they are protected properly. We want to educate our customers on what will truly protect and benefit them.
Address: 1794 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-3423
Website: shabonyadutton.com
Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Brent Stokes, State Farm Insurance
Best Law Office
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher
Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.
Address: 729 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-1000
Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Address: 603 Pine St.
Phone: 738-7444
Website: www.BradshawLaw.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Gerber Law
Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer
Gold: Nevada State Bank
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
FITNESS & BEAUTY
Best Fitness Center
Gold: Empower Fitness
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102
Elko phone: 738-4095
Spring Creek Address: 14810 Lamoille Highway
Spring Creek phone: 299-4111
Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com
Business Hours: Always open
Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)
Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.
Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive
Phone: 738-5090
Website: www.elkopac.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: University of Grappling
Best Hair Salon
Gold : The Mane
Silver: Shear Savagery, Carlin
Bronze: The Babe Cave
The Babe Cave would like to thank all of our supporters that have been there from the beginning and the new ones that we meet every day, for getting us where we are. It is our goal to bring beauty, love and friendship into the community, and with this award it is proving that we are doing just that.
Address: 457 Railroad St.
Phone: 777-8880
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Masseuse
Gold: Stephanie Lancaster, Balanced Bodyworks
Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
Bronze: Katherine Altman, Empower Fitness
HOME SERVICES
Best Carpet Cleaning
Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning
Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.
Address: 525 Water St.
Phone: 777-2220
Website: www.cunninghmnevada.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Available 24 hours for emergencies.
Silver: Mr. Sparkle
Bronze: The Clean Team
Best Pest Control
Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control
We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.
Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek
Phone: 778-0494
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Beaver Getters
Bronze: Stampede Pest Control
Stampede Pest control works to maintain the highest quality of residential and commercial pest control application and customer satisfaction. We are: “The Customer’s Company.”
Address:
P.O. Box 434, Elko NV 89803
Phone: 775-291-3942
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Best Plumbing/HVAC
Gold: Snyder Mechanical
Snyder Mechanical is known for plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repairs and new installations. Snyder Mechanical has been serving Elko County for over 30 years offering exceptional service for plumbing, heating and air conditioning repairs and new installations. Quality workmanship and customer service have always been a top priority at Snyder Mechanical. We always offer free estimates and provide after hours emergency service. No gimmicks and no hidden costs. Upfront pricing and honest evaluations are reasons why our loyal customers have trusted Snyder Mechanical for over 3 decades.
Address: 1250 Lamoille Highway, Ste. 104
Phone: 738-5616
Website: www.snydermechanical.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC
Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.
At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A
Phone: 738-9375
Website: www.rubymountainhvac.com
Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Plumbline
Address: 449 W. Commercial St.
Phone: 775-753-7586
Website: www.plumblineinc.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Best in Home Improvement (non-builder)
Gold: Great Basin Granite
Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.
Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B
Phone: 775-748-5674
Website: www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite
Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver: B3 Glass
Bronze: Dukes Surface Solutions
Best Landscape & Lawn Care
Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming
Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.
Phone: 775-934-0180
Website: www.battleborntreetrimming.com
Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service
Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise
MEDICAL (People & Pets
Best Chiropractor
Gold: Sherwood Chiropractic
Sherwood Chiropractic prides themselves for having an extremely friendly staff. We except walk-ins and normally can get same day appointments. Sherwood Chiropractic has served Elko patients since 1989.
Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-2225
Website: www.bakbonz.com
Hours: Mon . & Wed., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. & Thu., 8 a.m.-noon
Silver: Taylor Chiropractic
Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch
Bronze: Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
Best Clinic & Medical Facility
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.
Address: 380 Court St.
Phone: 775-397-1904
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Aspen Quick Care
Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care
A+ Total Care offers a broad spectrum of care options to promote the wellness and wellbeing of you, your family, and if you’re an employer, the people who work for you. We can handle your minor but acute medical concerns, ongoing primary care health needs, workers’ compensation claims, as well as refer you to our specialists for more in-depth diagnosis or treatment. Our on-site X-ray, lab, and radiology services and collaborative experts truly make your care experience seamless and easy.
Address: 976 Mountain City Highway
Phone 777-7587
Website: https:aplustotalcare.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-noon
Best Dentist
Gold: Dr. Barry Sorenson, Family Dental Care
Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.
Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3, Spring Creek
Phone: 738-3500
Website: www.scfamilydental.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Dr. Craig Chamberlain, Elko Dental
Here at Elko Dental Care we are a close, family-oriented office that wants to serve our patients and make your family feel like you are part of ours. We are continuously looking for different ways to communicate and make your appointments as seamless as possible; such as two-way texting, patient forms accessible on our website, and helping our patients get the most out of their insurance benefits.
We strive to not only be as cost effective as we can for our area, but we constantly seek to be affiliated with as many insurance networks as possible to better serve our patients. Our office provides care for all kinds of dental needs as far as cleanings, denture appliances, and everything in between. We work closely with our local specialists as well to make sure that you and your family are getting the best care possible.
Address: 2560 Mountain City Highway, Suite 102
Phone: 775-777-7751
Hours: Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., some Fridays
Bronze: Dr. Todd Petersen, Marina Hills Dental
Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.
Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway
Phone: 775-738-3110
Website: www.marinahillsdental.com
Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Best Nontraditional Health Services
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Silver: Total Eye Care
Bronze: In the Rough Wellness
Best Optometrist
Gold: Dr. Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care
The doctors and staff of Total Eyecare are fully dedicated to you and your family’s complete eye health and vision wellness. They have been in the Elko area for over 35 years providing the latest technology eyecare & the finest eyewear products with an atmosphere of uncompromised value and friendliness.
Address: 1555 College Parkway, Elko
Phone: 775-738-8491
Website: www.totaleye.net
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Silver: Dr. Sergio Guzman, Guzman Eye Care
Bronze: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care
Best Pediatrician
Gold: Dr. Celestine Hernandez
Silver: Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie
We are known for our experience and the care our patients receive. We have 30+ years of caring for children.
Address: Summit Pediatrics, 1995 Errecart Blvd., Ste. 201
Phone: 738-4477
Hours: Tues. – Fri. 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
Bronze: Dr. Jonathan Slothower
Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.
Address: 1816 Pinion Road
Phone: 778-3652
Website: www.slothowerpeds.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Physical Therapy
Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy
The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.
Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110
Phone: 738-0818
Website: www.fullrangeptnv.com
Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Silver: Aikenhead Physical Therapy
Bronze: Rehab Services of Nevada
Rehab Services of Nevada offers comprehensive, physical, occupation and speech therapy. It is a local burn a wound care specialty clinic. The staff has over 75 years of combined therapy experience and is the only therapy group with two locations in Elko and one in Eureka. The clinic focuses on getting the injured worker back to work and athlete back to play. Rehab Services of Nevada also takes care of pediatrics with special needs.
Address: 2207 N. Fifth St., Ste. B
Phone: 738-2925
Website: www.rehabservicesonline.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Physician
Gold: David White, Physician’s Assistant
Silver: Dr. Karen Wright
Bronze: JB Allen, Physician’s Assistant-Certified
Best Podiatrist
Gold: Dr. Shane Draper
Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Dr. John Patton
Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom
Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Surgeon
Gold: Dr. George A. Winch
Silver: Dr. John Tyburczy
Bronze: Dr. Steven Gunnel
Best Pet Groomer
Gold: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg
Silver: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog
Bronze: Carrie Rowley
Best Pet Services, nonveterinary
Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care
Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting
Bronze: Powerhouse K9
Best Veterinary Clinic
Gold: Aspen Veterinary Clinic
Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek
Phone: 753-9111
Website: http://aspenvetclinic.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.
Silver: Elko Veterinary Clinic
The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.
Address: 1052 Colt Drive
Phone: 738-6116
Website: elkovet.com
Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic
MINING
Best Drilling Company
Gold: Small Mine Development
Small Mine Development builds and operates America’s underground mines. We specialize in underground, hardrock mining. We believe that a mine and the people working in that mine must be safe. The mines we work in must be productive. That helps us maximize our value to you. We strive to drive innovation and believe in continuous improvement. We are known for being the leader in safe, productive, and innovative contract underground mining solutions. We are experienced, knowledgeable and results driven. We take pride in offering effective underground mining solutions for our clients offering underground mining services from exploration drifting, mine development, and production mining. Our employees love to mine, and it shows.
Address: 2550 Industrial Way, Battle Mountain
Phone: 635-8356
Website: www.undergroundmining.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Silver: Boart Longyear
Bronze: Hackworth Drilling
Best Employer, Mining
Gold: Nevada Gold Mines (Formerly Barrick & Newmont)
Address: 1655 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 775-778-4000
Website: www.nevadagoldmines.com
Silver: Small Mine Development
Bronze: RAM Enterprise
Best Mining Company
Gold: Nevada Gold Mines (Formerly Barrick & Newmont)
Silver: Small Mine Development
Bronze: Elko Wire Rope
The business has served the Elko area since 1996 with rigging and safety supplies, and quality service in the right direction.
Address: 4280 E. Idaho St.
Phone: 777-3824
Website: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Best Mining Engineering
Gold: Lostra Engineering
Lostra Empire is one of the only full service companies offering design, build and sell services. The company is specializes in civil and structural engineering and is known for honesty, loyalty, and great customer service.
Address: 930 College Ave.
Phone: 397- 1210
Website: elkoengineers.com
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: High Desert Engineering
Bronze: A.M. Engineering
Best Mining Equipment Company
Gold: Cashman Equipment
Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.
Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive
Phone: 1-800-937-2326
Website: www.cashmanequipment.com
Hours: 24/7 service
Silver: Komatsu Equipment
Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports
Best Mining Parts & Service
Gold: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply
Silver: Cashman Equipment
Founded in 1931 by James "Big Jim" Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.
We are known for high-quality Caterpillar products with local people, local parts, local service. We are here for our customers – we have been for years and will be for many years to come.
Address: 5010 Idaho St. and 4218 Ruby Vista Drive
Phone: 800-937-2326
Website: www.cashmanequiment.com
Hours: 24/7 service
Bronze: Komatsu Equipment
Best Mining Support Company
Gold: Hunt & Sons
Hunt & Sons is a diversified petroleum distribution company specializing in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply, and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial, agricultural and automotive use. The company prides itself on being a family run company for three generations and being best in the business.
Address: 275 12th St.
Phone: 775-738-3835
Website: www.huntnsons.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Coach USA
Bronze: Small Mine Development
Best Mining Transportation
Gold: Coach USA
Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.
Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 777-9309
Website: www.coachusa.com
Hours: 24/7
Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply
Bronze: Rapid Transport
Rapid Transport is a hot shot service based in Elko that has served the local mining community since 2011. We are fully licensed and MSHA certified, on-site delivery and drug free. When you need it there, call Rapid.
Phone: 625-0758
REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION
Best Mortgage Lender
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: Finance of America
Hometown mortgage lender with highly experienced and knowledgeable loan officers who have been serving the community for many years. With us Business Is Always Personal!
At Finance of America, we believe that every business transaction is personal, because we never forget that behind all the numbers, are people. For us, doing business is about making human connections. We listen to the people we serve. We find the right mortgage solution for their specific needs. And we help them achieve their dreams of homeownership.
Address: 171 W. Silver St., Suite 100
Phone: 777-7737
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 .am. – 4:30 p.m.
Best Real Estate Agent
Gold: Colette Reynolds, Elko Realty LLC
Colette Reynolds is a local licensed Nevada real estate agent. Born and raised in Elko with a vast knowledge of our local market. I am a buyer, as well as a seller’s agent, and would LOVE to help you buy or sell your next home! My motto is “Turning clients into FRIENDS and houses into HOMES” and it is something I proudly stand by. My clients come FIRST!
Address: 1085 Idaho St.
Phone: 934-9575
Website: www.elkorealtyllc.com
Silver: Carmen Matlock, Keller Williams Group One
Address: 461 Fourth St.
Phone: 775-934-5846
Website: https://cmatlock.kw.com
Bronze: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker
Erica Quintero is a Broker Salesperson with Coldwell Banker. Being born & raised in Elko, Erica is very familiar with our area and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in Elko. She prides herself on providing exceptional customer service and has been recognized multiple times as a Top Agent Award recipient by NAHREP as well as earning the Masters Diamond & Ruby Awards. Erica has consistently been the “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” on Zillow for the Elko & Spring Creek areas and is always happy to assist with your real estate needs!
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-397-2379
Website: https://equintero.cbelko.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends by appointment
Best Real Estate Company
Gold: Keller Williams Group One Inc.
Keller Williams Group One, Inc. is a leader in Northern Nevada real estate since 2003. The heart of Keller Williams is its culture, focused on serving our community, helping our associates in times of need and building one another into greatness.
Address: 461 Fourth St.
Phone: 775-777-3653
Website: KWGroupOne.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty
Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.
The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek
Website: www.cbelko.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Century 21 Gold West Realty
Best New Homebuilder or Remodel
Gold: Braemar Construction
We don’t build our home, we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it. Braemar also does remodeling.
Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway
Phone: 775-777-2949
Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Bailey Homes
Bronze: Koinonia Construction
Best Commercial Construction Company
Gold: Lostra Builders
The whole Lostra Empire is one of the only full service companies offering design, build and sell services. Known for honesty, loyalty, and great customer service.
Address: 930 College Ave.
Phone: 397-3472
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Ormaza Construction
Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.
“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner
Address: 225 Silver St.
Phone: 775-738-5611
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Braemar Construction
Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.
Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway
Phone: 777-2949
Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Architect
Gold: Catherine Wines, Architecture
Catherine Wines is the owner and principle architect at R6Studio, located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. She is proud to be a native of Elko County from one of the area’s oldest and largest families and is committed to the sensible growth and sustainability of Northeastern Nevada. When you hire R6Studio, you hire a guaranteed commitment to smart architecture and the local community. Address: 421 Railroad St.
Phone: 738-7829
Website: www.r6studio.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Lostra Engineering
Bronze: Kelly Builders
RESTAURANTS & DINING
Best Appetizers
Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
The Stray Dog Pub & Cafe not only has the best beer and shelf spirits selection in town, but we also offer gourmet specialty pizzas, pub food and appetizers, too! Stray Dog is a staple to downtown night life and a historic part of Elko itself. Our relaxed and friendly atmosphere offers the ideal place to gather with friends and family for some great food and cold drinks. We offer occasional live music and karaoke every Saturday night. This is the place to be for a guaranteed good time. A local favorite! Stray Dog: where friends feel more like family!
Address: 374 Fifth St.
Phone: 753-4888
Website: www.facebook.com/straydogpub
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Bar: 3 p.m.-closing
Silver: Luciano’s
Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.
Address: 351 Silver St.
Phone: 777-1808
Website: www.Lucianosnv.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill (tie)
Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek
Phone: 775-777-8177
Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: The Star (tie)
Best Bakery
Gold: Donuts N Mor
The bakery is known for donuts, deli, cake, hamburgers and soup. The quality of our product and our exceptional customer service sets us apart.
Address: 673 Cimarron Way, Ste. 500
Phone: 738-1634
Website: www.facebook.com/
donutsnmor
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 3:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Albertsons
Bronze: Ogi Deli
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).
Address: 460 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-753-9290
Website: ogideli.com
Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.
Best Bar
Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Machi’s Saloon and Grill
Best Breakfast
Gold: Coffee Mug
Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.
Address: 576 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5999
Website: coffeemug@frontier.com
Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Silver: Dreez
Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon & Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!
Address: 405 Silver St.
Phone: 777-7931
Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill
Best Buffet
Gold: Dos Amigos
Dos Amigos is committed to bringing you authentic Mexican dishes made with the finest and freshest ingredients. From sizzling Fajitas to perfectly charbroiled Carne Asada, we take great pride in bringing our customers the true flavors of Mexico.
Address: 1770 Mountain City Hwy
Phone: 775-753-4935
Website: www.dosamigosrestaurante.com
Hours: Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Silver: The Coffee Garden at Red Lion
Relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and great prices are what you’ll find at the Coffee Garden Restaurant inside Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The Coffee Garden offers a wide variety of tantalizing menu options including some famous signature dishes thoughtfully prepared to sate even the most discriminating of food lovers. If you are looking for the ultimate in variety and value, look no further than the Coffee Garden buffet featuring northern Nevada’s finest assortment of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The extensive buffet menu changes themes daily to offer a unique experience every time you dine. Whether you like classic American Cuisine, International Cuisine like Mexican or Italian, or crave delicacies like prime rib or fresh seafood, we have just the right buffet for you.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Hours: 24/7
Bronze: Cactus Pete’s Jackpot
Best Burger
Gold: Hunter Ray’s
Hunter Ray’s is happy to provide quality food and service to the people of Elko and the surrounding areas. We hope to continue feeding our neighbors for the years to come. Thank you to all our customers!
Address: 245 Third St.
Phone: 775-777-1999
Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily
Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn – Garden Grille & Bar
Best Business Lunch
Gold: The Star
Silver: Machi’s Saloon & Grill
Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.
Address: 450 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-9772
Website: www.machissaloon.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing
Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn – Garden Grille & Bar
Best Business Meeting Venue
Gold: The Star
Silver: Elko Convention Center
The Elko Convention & Conference Centers, managed by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, offer unlimited options to host the smallest, most intimate of events to the largest, most extravagant celebrations and expos and everything in between. Our team of dedicated employees is ready to work with you to ensure your concert, business meeting, wedding, community expo or holiday party is executed exactly as you imagine. With a combined total of over 30,000 square feet of exhibit and meeting space and a 923 seat auditorium, the possibilities are endless for your next event at the Elko Convention & Conference Centers.
Address: 700 Moren Way
Phone: 775-738-4091
Website: www.ExploreElko.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn (tie)
We pride ourselves in offering the best customer service in town. We are open 365 days a year serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Come join us for a great experience!
Address: 3650 E Idaho St.
Phone: 777-1200
Website: www.elko.hgi.com
Hours: Hotel is open 24 hours; Garden Grille & Bar is open for Breakfast 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Bronze: Western Folklife Center (tie)
The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.
Address: 501 Railroad St.
Phone: 775-738-7508
Website: https: //www.westernfolklife.org
Gift Shop Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Best Caterer
Gold: Arbillaga Catering
Owner and chef, Zach Arbillaga, had learned to cook from Ramon Zugazaga, former owner of Biltoki, and his grandmother, Ana Mari Arbillaga, former cook at the Nevada Dinner House – both whom are immigrants from the Basque Country. Cooking his way through his youth with the two, he learned the traditional way of cooking Basque dishes. Now, with owning his own Basque-American catering company, he can whip up traditional Basque dishes with a modern twist to satisfy any taste buds. Call us for your next wedding, company party, etc.
Phone: 775-934-5552
Website: www.facebook.com/arbillagacatering
Silver: Machi’s Saloon and Grill
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill (tie)
Bronze: Las Brisas (tie)
Best Coffee Shop
Gold: Cowboy Joe
Address: 376 5th Street
Phone: 775-753-5612
Website: cowboyjoecoffee.com
Silver: The Coffee Mug
Bronze: Sierra Java
Best Dessert
Gold: Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-3926
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/cold-stone
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Silver: Luciano’s
Bronze: Spoon Me
Best Dining Wine Selection
Gold: Luciano’s
Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Hours: Tues.-Sun. 4-10 p.m.
Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill
Best Family Restaurant
Gold: Pizza Barn
Fabulous pizza and family fun. Great value; the place to go with families, teams, groups etc.
We make all our pizzas with Love! Fresh dough made daily. We offer a wide choice of regular and unique specialty pizzas. Our “Hot Sack” signature sandwich sets us apart and nobody can offer “Sandy Horse” for the Kids!
Address: 2598 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2541
Website: www.facebook.com/pizzabarnelko
Hours: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Silver: Coffee Mug
Bronze: The Star
Best Fast Food
Gold: Las Brisas
Silver: 9 Beans & A Burrito
Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Best Mexican Restaurant
Gold: La Fiesta
Silver: Dos Amigos
Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Best Pizza
Gold: Pizza Barn
Silver: Blind Onion
Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-5532
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/blind-onion
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Best Romantic Dinner
Gold: Luciano’s
Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion
Bronze: Pine Lodge
Best Salad
Gold: The Star
Silver: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Bronze: Pizza Barn (tie)
Bronze: McAdoo’s (tie)
Best Sandwich
Gold: Ogi Deli
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. We are known for Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, tapas, crafted drinks and catering.
Address: 460 Commercial St.
Phone: 753-9290
Website: ogideli.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (deli); Thur.-Fri. 4:30-9 p.m. (bar * pintxos)
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit
We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.
Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Website: portofsubs.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Sports Bar
Gold: The Tap Room at Gold Dust West
Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Best Steak Sandwich
Gold: The Star Hotel
Silver: Toki Ona
Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.
Address: 1550 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-778-3606
Website: www.eattokiona.com
Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS
Best Adventure Retailer
Gold: Arms-R-Us
Silver: Gun World & Archery
Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports
Best Artist in Elko County
Gold: Samantha Buckingham
Silver: Maryann Rogers
Bronze: Scotty B
Best Clothing Retail
Gold: Marshall’s
Silver: Maurice’s
Bronze: Buckaroo Boutique
Buckaroo Boutique is owned by a ranch wife, mother and fashion lover. Items in the store are inspired by the day-to-day lifestyle of the owner and founder, Thaysha Groves, in a fun boutique setting. Not only can you find unique items with realistic prices, but you can wear these items in your day to day life. My customers become more like family. I love seeing them and helping them style outfits that they might not pick out for themselves. Buckaroo Boutique has won Top Nevada Boutique of the year in 2017 and now 2018 and I love that we are based out of Elko because we ship all over the world, and I get to provide a little bit of the Northern Nevada way!
Address: 236 Silver St.
Phone: 934-6384
Website: www.buckarooboutique.net
Hours: Tues. & Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Computer Support
Gold: Nevada Integrity Technology, aka Nevada I.T.
We are known for our highest customer service and customizing our services to fit the customers’ needs. If we are doing a phone repair or building a large Server, we offer the equipment and services that fit their needs and budget. Now at our NEW location 678 Idaho Street, Elko we offer more than before, unlike other I.T. businesses, we love everything technology. We sell, repair, and offer products for Phones and computers. We also offer the highest quality businesses services at an affordable price. But what sets us apart most of all is that we bring big city experience and knowledge to meet the Elko community’s needs. At Nevada Integrity Technologies (Nevada I.T.), we pride ourselves on doing the right thing, all the time, that is why “Integrity” is in our name.
Address: 678 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-419-NVIT (6848)
Website: www.nevadait.services
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Silver: Wireless Repair
Wireless Repair is your trusted hometown solution for cellphone/tablet repair and cellphone accessories. The business has been family-owned and operated since 2012.
We offer PC/laptop & video game console repair and custom PC builds. Our highly trained staff is ready to help you with all your cell phone and computer needs.
Address: 1362 Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4349
Website: www.elkoifix.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; After-hours repairs by appointment
Bronze: Computer Guyz
Best Consignment Shop
Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Silver: Chique, Unique and Antiques
Bronze: Shabby Shanty
Best Florist
Gold: Evergreen Flower Shop
At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.
Address: 638 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-738-5101
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Son Kissed Farm Flowers
Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs
Our business is known for beautiful long lasting flowers and the best selection of indoor green plants in Elko.
Address: 180 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-4728
Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Furniture & Home Decor
Gold: Wilson Bates
Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique
Best Grocery Store
Gold: Khoury’s Markets
Silver: Albertson’s
Bronze: Raley’s
We are best known for our high quality products, fresh produce, fine meats and outstanding customer service. We strive every day to offer the products our customers desire at a great value. Raley’s features the very best in fresh produce, meat, baked goods, deli, wine, seafood and natural/organic foods. To continue to offer our customers the best products and healthy options at a great value, we’ve lowered prices on 5,000 items storewide! These are not temporary sale prices. These low prices will stay low. We’re shining a light on packaged ingredients, processing and nutrition with Raley’s Shelf Guide! Using simple and colorful icons, Raley’s Shelf Guide helps you quickly interpret whether a product meets your needs, without having to analyze multiple labels. Learn more at raleys.com/guide.
Address: 2505 Mountain City Hwy.
Phone: 738-2775
Website: raleys.com
Hours: 6 a.m.—11 p.m.
Best Hotel
Gold: Hilton Garden Inn
Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriott
With the friendliest staff in Elko, Marriott quality extended stay suites provide services above and beyond what people would expect when staying in hotels.
Address: 2625 E. Jennings Way
Phone: 775-738-9900
Website: www.marriott.com/ekots
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Red Lion Hotel & Casino is Elko’s premier hotel and casino, offering comfortable accommodations, great amenities, exquisite dining options and endless entertainment. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, we’re the place to be!
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-738-2111
Website: www.playelko.com
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Best Jewelry Store
Gold: Blohm Jewelers
Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.
Address: 495 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-8466
Website: www.blohmjewelers.com
Hours: Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers
Stonecraft Jewelers is Elko’s only in-store goldsmith. Chip Stone, owner, has 35 years of experience creating custom jewelry designs and jewelry manufacturing. One of a kind pieces for every budget.
“When it comes from the heart it comes from Stonecraft Jewelers”
Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103
Phone: 753-5506
Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Jensen Jewelers
Jensen Jewelers is proud to offer 14 of our own in house financing options, along with 24 months interest free through Citibank. We believe that love is truly an adventure, and we are honored to be a part of the journey! Jensen offers LeVian Chocolate diamonds, custom design and Love Story.
Address: 250 Mountain City Highway, Ste. 130
Phone: 738-7852
Website: Jensen-jewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Photographer/Photography Studio
Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography
Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images
At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.
Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3
Phone: 775-934-4171
Website: www.allusive-images.com
Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only
Bronze: Light Chaser Photography
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery
Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
Bronze: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts (tie)
Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.
Address: 386 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-778-9600
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum (tie)
Best Thrift Shop
Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources
Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping
F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.
Address: 821 Water St.
Phone: 753-7650
Website: www.fishelko.org
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bronze: Kid to Kid
Address: 2071 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-777-8506
Website: www.kidtokid.com/nevada/elko
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Champion of Elko County
Gold: Colette Reynolds
Silver: Barry Sorenson
Bronze: Ellen Meshefski
