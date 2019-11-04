{{featured_button_text}}
Readers Choice 2019

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Glass

Gold: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service has been providing Elko with auto glass replacement for over 38 years. Quality workmanship and excellent customer service is what Elko Glass Service takes pride in.

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Website www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Glass Doctors

Elko’s full service glass shop for your home, auto, business, RV’s and heavy equipment. We strive to exceed your expectations in safety, service and value.

Address: 1111 Water St.

Phone: 778-0611

Website: https://glassdoctor.com/elko

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Auto Repair & Tires

Gold: Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.

Address: 650 W Silver St.

Phone: 777-9303

Website: www.lesschwab.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Auto Pros

Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing

Gold: Express Car Wash

Silver: Auto Pros

Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Best Customer Service - Automotive

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Website: www.5thgearelko.com

Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Elko Glass (tie)

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-738-4928

Website: www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-738-4928

Website: www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)

Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union

Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services

Gold: B3 Glass

B3 Glass LLC is a locally owned and operated glass and siding business. Combined experience of over 40 years in start to finish solutions for all home or business glass needs. B3 Glass also specializes in siding, soffit, fascia, and seamless gutters. Call us today!

Phone: 775-397-6867

Website: b3glass.net

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Snyder Mechanical

Bronze: Montrose Glass (tie)

Address: 1520 Lamoille Hwy

Phone: 775-738-9688

Website: www.montroseglasss.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Best Customer Service - Medical

Gold: Family Dental Care

Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.

Silver: Aspen Quick Care

Aspen Quick Care is known for its high quality urgent and primary care. We are caring providers who take a personal interest in our patients.

Address: 250 Country Club Parkway, Spring Creek

2511 Mountain City Highway, Elko

Phone: 738-3000 or 993-2800

Website: aspenquickcare.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care

Best Customer Service - Restaurant

Gold: The Star

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 738-9925

Silver: Luciano's

Bronze: Toki Ona

Best Customer Service - Retail

Gold: Empower Fitness

Silver: Khoury's

Bronze: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Casino

Gold: Gold Dust West

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7500

Website: www.gdwcasino.com

Hours: 24 hours

Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.

Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com

Hours: Open 24 hours

Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel

A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!

Address: 340 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5141

Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com

Hours: 24/7

Best Dance Studio

Gold: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)

Silver: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)

Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.

Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7922

Website: www.silverstatestudioselko.com

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday

Bronze: Western Folklife Center

Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality

Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7

Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC

Bronze: Pedro Marin, 95.3 KRJC

Best DJ, Entertainment

Gold: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin

We provide professional and quality entertainment. Call us for your next wedding, school dance, corporate event or private party.

Phone: 775-934-7435

Silver: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone

Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing for over 12 years in Elko. Karaoke, DJing, weddings and now sound and stage rental is our specialty! We make your event a party!

Address: 1702 Roby Vista Drive

Hours: Always open

Phone: 397-5506

Bronze: DJ Daniel

Best Annual Event

Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks

The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.

Address: P.O. Box 683

Phone: 738-6284

Silver: Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko community. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds generated from the event are donated to charitable organizations selected by the ECVA Board of Directors.

Address: 700 Moren Way

Phone: 775-738-4091

Website: ww.ExploreElko.com

Bronze: Elko County Fair (tie)

Bronze: Poe & Pints (tie)

Best Event

Monthly or More Than Once a Year

Gold: DBA Wine Walks

The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.

Address: P.O. Box 2609

Phone: 299-7444

Website: www.elkodowntown.org

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Art in the Park

Elko County Art Club hosts the annual Art in the Park event, always held the second weekend in July at the Elko City Park behind the museum. We host this event for local artists, West Coast artists and vendors in order to keep our local Elko County Art Club Gallery open year around. We also have a drawing that allows us to raise money for our annual scholarship program.

The Elko County Art Club has a mission to spread art outreach throughout the community. We have weekly and monthly art classes for children and adults. We have a gallery which features all local Elko County artists with a huge variety of art mediums. This nonprofit organization has been around for many years and has helped artists who are just starting out to artists that are very well known. The ECAC participates in local exhibits, rotating art program, many downtown events, and the annual events of Art in the Park, ECAC scholarship award, and spring museum exhibit.

Address: 407 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-753-8170

Website: elkocountyartclub.org

Art in the Park: July 11-12, 2020

Bronze: Lamoille Farmers Market

The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!

Address: Lamoille School House

Phone: 934-4466

Website: www.facebook.com/LamoilleFarmersMarket

Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May—September

Best Family Recreation Business

Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: XP Gaming

Best Local Band/Performer

Gold: ILL Zakiel

I’m an independent Hip-Hop artist/ music producer/content creator/audio engineer. I perform live locally as well as all over the western United States so far and hoping to take it global. I provide local musicians with studio time/audio engineering and mixing and mastering services. You can listen to my music by searching Ill Zakiel on any music platform and for more information on the services I provide please go to illzakiel.com.

Phone: 385-8935

Website: illzakiel.com

Silver: The Moonshine Outlaws

Bronze: Living Stones Music

Primarily we play music every Sunday during the services at Living Stones Church but we also enjoy playing at various city events and functions. Because of God’s incredible love for us we strive to play music that is excellent!

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Website: livingstoneschurches.com

Hours: Sundays 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon; Office hours by appointment

Best Marriage Officiant

Gold: Blooms & Grooms

Silver: Jeni-Lei Powell

No cookie cutter vows and a sense of humor makes for the most memorable union. Plus, insisting that I not be the creepy face behind the “First Kiss” shot, it’s important to remove myself from the area where that breathtaking moment is recorded. Little details as the conductor of the symphony of the wedding are vital to a harmonious outcome.

Address: 185 10th St.

Phone: 777-3203

Bronze: Nathan Hornback, Living Stones Church

We exist to invest in the well-being of our community in three primary ways:

1. Physically through the care for the poor, feeding of the hungry, etc.

2. Culturally through the supporting and creating of Music, Art, Etc.

3. Spiritually through the preaching of the Bible and teaching of the Gospel of Grace.

We exist to be a racially diverse community of people who are In The City For The City, to see Outsiders Become Insiders, to be Disciples Making Disciples, and to be Churches Planting Churches.

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com

Best Outdoor Recreation Area

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Silver: Angel Lake

The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.

City of Wells: P.O. Box 366

Phone: 775-752-3355

Bronze: Jarbidge

The Jarbidge Ranger District offers approximately 243,907 acres of relatively undiscovered recreation opportunities. Elevations range from 6,000 feet to the Matterhorn Peak at 10,839 feet. Visitors can enjoy quiet campgrounds, hunting, stream fishing, or one of the least-used wilderness areas in the nation.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Best Event Planning

Gold: Event Source

Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop

Bronze: I Do Event Planning (tie)

Phone: 775-842-3620

Email: renee@ido-eventplanning.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDOeventplanning

Instagram: idoeventplanning_elko

Offering full or partial planning services and day of coordination for any event. Set up, tear down, venue and vendor booking, and décor ordering are just a few of our options. Work with us to receive discounts from vendors, a stress free event, and free consultations.

Bronze: Blooming Events (tie)

Best Place for Live Entertainment

Gold: Peppermill Concert Hall

Silver: Duncan LittleCreek

Address: 520 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-3426

Unique Contemporary Art Gallery & Bar. Great selection of wine, craft beer, original cocktails, and beautiful artwork in a pleasant, no-smoking atmosphere. Huge variety of Live music, plays, and more (Poe & Pints, Bard in the Yard, for example). Beautiful outdoor space for relaxing on a summer evening.

Bronze: Silver Dollar

Best Place to Dance

Gold: Cowboys

Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.

Address 442 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-7294

Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close

Silver: Western Folklife Center

Bronze: Good Time Charlee’s

Charlee’s is a small pub that caters to the locals, features karaoke 7 nights a week and a friendly atmosphere.

Our staff is very friendly and can always be counted on to go above and beyond for anyone. Our karaoke equipment is all professional quality and we feature over 130,000 songs to choose from.

Address: 542 River St.

Phone: 775-385-7679

Hours: 10 a.m. to ??

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Luciano’s

Best Radio Station

Gold: 96.7 Mix

Silver: 95.3 KRJC

Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045

Phone: 775-738-9895

Website: krjc.com

Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F

Bronze: 93.7 Jack FM

FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Best Accounting & Tax Service

Gold: Read & Powell LLP

Silver: Covert Tax & Accounting Service

Bronze: Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.

Address: 975 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-5134

Website: www.eidebailly.com

Best Bank

Gold: Nevada State Bank

Nevada State Bank believes strong Nevada roots and a commitment to the community create a bank where people can find a career, find financial solutions that work, and even find financing for their dreams. Nearly 60 years ago, inspired by a vision of economic growth, a group of 12 enterprising Nevada businessmen chartered Nevada State Bank. They shared in the pioneering spirit of Nevada, and from the beginning, their mission focused on the community, helping Nevadans pursue their diverse dreams. The bank opened for business on Dec. 9, 1959 with one location in downtown Las Vegas. Just as the founders envisioned, the bank has grown along with the state. In 1995, Nevada State Bank opened our first Elko branch. We now have 50 branches in 20 urban and rural communities across Nevada, and over the years we’ve maintained a tradition of unsurpassed customer service and community involvement. Nevada State Bank colleagues donate more than 5,000 hours of volunteer time each year to local non-profit groups and community organizations.

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private, and business banking services, including credit cards, mortgages and business loans. We believe our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive, and we love getting to know them and their financial needs. We work hard to understand our clients and offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit their household or business needs. As a community bank with a long local history, we understand the unique Nevada market and believe in giving back where we all live, work and play. Backed by the financial resources of our parent company, we can offer big-bank products and services, with local decision-making power and personalized attention.

Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 393-2350

Drive up hours: 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Thur. — 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fri.

Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily — Sat. 10 a.-m-2 p.m.

Address: 487 Railroad St.

Phone: 748-4450

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., Closed Sat.

Website: www.nsbank.com

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Address: 852 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-1711

Website: nevadabankandtrust.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union

Elko Federal Credit Union has been serving the great people of our community since 1960. We genuinely care about our members’ well-being and helping them reach their goals by providing quality financial products and hand-crafted lending solutions. We strive to help the members of our community thrive – whether it be in their personal lives or their businesses.

Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 738-4083

Website: www.elkofcu.org

Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Best Family Social Services Organization

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.

Address: 782 Country Club Drive

Phone: 738-2759

Website: bgce.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada

The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.

Address: 331 Seventh St.

Phone: 753-7352

Website: www.elkofrc.org

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Best Financial Planner

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Website: www.worlineinsurance.com

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones

Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.

Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A

Phone: 775-738-8925

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

Best Insurance Agent

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Website: www.worlineinsurance.com

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

At Shabonya Dutton State Farm our top priority is making sure that our clients are given enough information so that they are protected properly. We want to educate our customers on what will truly protect and benefit them.

Address: 1794 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-3423

Website: shabonyadutton.com

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Brent Stokes, State Farm Insurance

Best Law Office

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher

Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.

Address: 729 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-1000

Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch

Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC

Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.

Address: 603 Pine St.

Phone: 738-7444

Website: www.BradshawLaw.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Gerber Law

Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer

Gold: Nevada State Bank

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union

FITNESS & BEAUTY

Best Fitness Center

Gold: Empower Fitness

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102

Elko phone: 738-4095

Spring Creek Address: 14810 Lamoille Highway

Spring Creek phone: 299-4111

Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com

Business Hours: Always open

Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)

Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.

Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive

Phone: 738-5090

Website: www.elkopac.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: University of Grappling

Best Hair Salon

Gold : The Mane

Silver: Shear Savagery, Carlin

Bronze: The Babe Cave

The Babe Cave would like to thank all of our supporters that have been there from the beginning and the new ones that we meet every day, for getting us where we are. It is our goal to bring beauty, love and friendship into the community, and with this award it is proving that we are doing just that.

Address: 457 Railroad St.

Phone: 777-8880

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Masseuse

Gold: Stephanie Lancaster, Balanced Bodyworks

Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Bronze: Katherine Altman, Empower Fitness

HOME SERVICES

Best Carpet Cleaning

Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning

Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.

Address: 525 Water St.

Phone: 777-2220

Website: www.cunninghmnevada.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Available 24 hours for emergencies.

Silver: Mr. Sparkle

Bronze: The Clean Team

Best Pest Control

Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control

We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.

Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek

Phone: 778-0494

Website: www.facebook.com/Ruby-Mountain-Pest-Control-LLC

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Beaver Getters

Bronze: Stampede Pest Control

Stampede Pest control works to maintain the highest quality of residential and commercial pest control application and customer satisfaction. We are: “The Customer’s Company.”

Address:

P.O. Box 434, Elko NV 89803

Phone: 775-291-3942

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Best Plumbing/HVAC

Gold: Snyder Mechanical

Snyder Mechanical is known for plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repairs and new installations. Snyder Mechanical has been serving Elko County for over 30 years offering exceptional service for plumbing, heating and air conditioning repairs and new installations. Quality workmanship and customer service have always been a top priority at Snyder Mechanical. We always offer free estimates and provide after hours emergency service. No gimmicks and no hidden costs. Upfront pricing and honest evaluations are reasons why our loyal customers have trusted Snyder Mechanical for over 3 decades.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Highway, Ste. 104

Phone: 738-5616

Website: www.snydermechanical.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC

Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.

At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A

Phone: 738-9375

Website: www.rubymountainhvac.com

Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Plumbline

Address: 449 W. Commercial St.

Phone: 775-753-7586

Website: www.plumblineinc.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Best in Home Improvement (non-builder)

Gold: Great Basin Granite

Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.

Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B

Phone: 775-748-5674

Website: www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite

Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: B3 Glass

Bronze: Dukes Surface Solutions

Best Landscape & Lawn Care

Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming

Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.

Phone: 775-934-0180

Website: www.battleborntreetrimming.com

Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service

Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise

MEDICAL (People & Pets

Best Chiropractor

Gold: Sherwood Chiropractic

Sherwood Chiropractic prides themselves for having an extremely friendly staff. We except walk-ins and normally can get same day appointments. Sherwood Chiropractic has served Elko patients since 1989.

Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-2225

Website: www.bakbonz.com

Hours: Mon . & Wed., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. & Thu., 8 a.m.-noon

Silver: Taylor Chiropractic

Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

Bronze: Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Best Clinic & Medical Facility

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Address: 380 Court St.

Phone: 775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Aspen Quick Care

Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care

A+ Total Care offers a broad spectrum of care options to promote the wellness and wellbeing of you, your family, and if you’re an employer, the people who work for you. We can handle your minor but acute medical concerns, ongoing primary care health needs, workers’ compensation claims, as well as refer you to our specialists for more in-depth diagnosis or treatment. Our on-site X-ray, lab, and radiology services and collaborative experts truly make your care experience seamless and easy.

Address: 976 Mountain City Highway

Phone 777-7587

Website: https:aplustotalcare.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-noon

Best Dentist

Gold: Dr. Barry Sorenson, Family Dental Care

Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3, Spring Creek

Phone: 738-3500

Website: www.scfamilydental.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Dr. Craig Chamberlain, Elko Dental

Here at Elko Dental Care we are a close, family-oriented office that wants to serve our patients and make your family feel like you are part of ours. We are continuously looking for different ways to communicate and make your appointments as seamless as possible; such as two-way texting, patient forms accessible on our website, and helping our patients get the most out of their insurance benefits.

We strive to not only be as cost effective as we can for our area, but we constantly seek to be affiliated with as many insurance networks as possible to better serve our patients. Our office provides care for all kinds of dental needs as far as cleanings, denture appliances, and everything in between. We work closely with our local specialists as well to make sure that you and your family are getting the best care possible.

Address: 2560 Mountain City Highway, Suite 102

Phone: 775-777-7751

Hours: Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., some Fridays

Bronze: Dr. Todd Petersen, Marina Hills Dental

Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.

Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway

Phone: 775-738-3110

Website: www.marinahillsdental.com

Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Best Nontraditional Health Services

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Silver: Total Eye Care

Bronze: In the Rough Wellness

Best Optometrist

Gold: Dr. Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care

The doctors and staff of Total Eyecare are fully dedicated to you and your family’s complete eye health and vision wellness. They have been in the Elko area for over 35 years providing the latest technology eyecare & the finest eyewear products with an atmosphere of uncompromised value and friendliness.

Address: 1555 College Parkway, Elko

Phone: 775-738-8491

Website: www.totaleye.net

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Silver: Dr. Sergio Guzman, Guzman Eye Care

Bronze: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care

Best Pediatrician

Gold: Dr. Celestine Hernandez

Silver: Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie

We are known for our experience and the care our patients receive. We have 30+ years of caring for children.

Address: Summit Pediatrics, 1995 Errecart Blvd., Ste. 201

Phone: 738-4477

Hours: Tues. – Fri. 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Bronze: Dr. Jonathan Slothower

Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.

Address: 1816 Pinion Road

Phone: 778-3652

Website: www.slothowerpeds.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Physical Therapy

Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy

The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.

Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110

Phone: 738-0818

Website: www.fullrangeptnv.com

Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Silver: Aikenhead Physical Therapy

Bronze: Rehab Services of Nevada

Rehab Services of Nevada offers comprehensive, physical, occupation and speech therapy. It is a local burn a wound care specialty clinic. The staff has over 75 years of combined therapy experience and is the only therapy group with two locations in Elko and one in Eureka. The clinic focuses on getting the injured worker back to work and athlete back to play. Rehab Services of Nevada also takes care of pediatrics with special needs.

Address: 2207 N. Fifth St., Ste. B

Phone: 738-2925

Website: www.rehabservicesonline.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Physician

Gold: David White, Physician’s Assistant

Silver: Dr. Karen Wright

Bronze: JB Allen, Physician’s Assistant-Certified

Best Podiatrist

Gold: Dr. Shane Draper

Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200

Phone: 738-1100

Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Dr. John Patton

Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom

Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200

Phone: 738-1100

Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Surgeon

Gold: Dr. George A. Winch

Silver: Dr. John Tyburczy

Bronze: Dr. Steven Gunnel

Best Pet Groomer

Gold: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg

Silver: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog

Bronze: Carrie Rowley

Best Pet Services, nonveterinary

Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care

Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting

Bronze: Powerhouse K9

Best Veterinary Clinic

Gold: Aspen Veterinary Clinic

Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek

Phone: 753-9111

Website: http://aspenvetclinic.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.

Silver: Elko Veterinary Clinic

The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.

Address: 1052 Colt Drive

Phone: 738-6116

Website: elkovet.com

Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic

MINING

Best Drilling Company

Gold: Small Mine Development

Small Mine Development builds and operates America’s underground mines. We specialize in underground, hardrock mining. We believe that a mine and the people working in that mine must be safe. The mines we work in must be productive. That helps us maximize our value to you. We strive to drive innovation and believe in continuous improvement. We are known for being the leader in safe, productive, and innovative contract underground mining solutions. We are experienced, knowledgeable and results driven. We take pride in offering effective underground mining solutions for our clients offering underground mining services from exploration drifting, mine development, and production mining. Our employees love to mine, and it shows.

Address: 2550 Industrial Way, Battle Mountain

Phone: 635-8356

Website: www.undergroundmining.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Silver: Boart Longyear

Bronze: Hackworth Drilling

Best Employer, Mining

Gold: Nevada Gold Mines (Formerly Barrick & Newmont)

Address: 1655 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 775-778-4000

Website: www.nevadagoldmines.com

Silver: Small Mine Development

Bronze: RAM Enterprise

Best Mining Company

Gold: Nevada Gold Mines (Formerly Barrick & Newmont)

Silver: Small Mine Development

Bronze: Elko Wire Rope

The business has served the Elko area since 1996 with rigging and safety supplies, and quality service in the right direction.

Address: 4280 E. Idaho St.

Phone: 777-3824

Website: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Best Mining Engineering

Gold: Lostra Engineering

Lostra Empire is one of the only full service companies offering design, build and sell services. The company is specializes in civil and structural engineering and is known for honesty, loyalty, and great customer service.

Address: 930 College Ave.

Phone: 397- 1210

Website: elkoengineers.com

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: High Desert Engineering

Bronze: A.M. Engineering

Best Mining Equipment Company

Gold: Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.

Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive

Phone: 1-800-937-2326

Website: www.cashmanequipment.com

Hours: 24/7 service

Silver: Komatsu Equipment

Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports

Best Mining Parts & Service

Gold: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

Silver: Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James "Big Jim" Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.

We are known for high-quality Caterpillar products with local people, local parts, local service. We are here for our customers – we have been for years and will be for many years to come.

Address: 5010 Idaho St. and 4218 Ruby Vista Drive

Phone: 800-937-2326

Website: www.cashmanequiment.com

Hours: 24/7 service

Bronze: Komatsu Equipment

Best Mining Support Company

Gold: Hunt & Sons

Hunt & Sons is a diversified petroleum distribution company specializing in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply, and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial, agricultural and automotive use. The company prides itself on being a family run company for three generations and being best in the business.

Address: 275 12th St.

Phone: 775-738-3835

Website: www.huntnsons.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Coach USA

Bronze: Small Mine Development

Best Mining Transportation

Gold: Coach USA

Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.

Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 777-9309

Website: www.coachusa.com

Hours: 24/7

Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

Bronze: Rapid Transport

Rapid Transport is a hot shot service based in Elko that has served the local mining community since 2011. We are fully licensed and MSHA certified, on-site delivery and drug free. When you need it there, call Rapid.

Phone: 625-0758

REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

Best Mortgage Lender

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Finance of America

Hometown mortgage lender with highly experienced and knowledgeable loan officers who have been serving the community for many years. With us Business Is Always Personal!

At Finance of America, we believe that every business transaction is personal, because we never forget that behind all the numbers, are people. For us, doing business is about making human connections. We listen to the people we serve. We find the right mortgage solution for their specific needs. And we help them achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Address: 171 W. Silver St., Suite 100

Phone: 777-7737

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 .am. – 4:30 p.m.

Best Real Estate Agent

Gold: Colette Reynolds, Elko Realty LLC

Colette Reynolds is a local licensed Nevada real estate agent. Born and raised in Elko with a vast knowledge of our local market. I am a buyer, as well as a seller’s agent, and would LOVE to help you buy or sell your next home! My motto is “Turning clients into FRIENDS and houses into HOMES” and it is something I proudly stand by. My clients come FIRST!

Address: 1085 Idaho St.

Phone: 934-9575

Website: www.elkorealtyllc.com

Silver: Carmen Matlock, Keller Williams Group One

Address: 461 Fourth St.

Phone: 775-934-5846

Website: https://cmatlock.kw.com

Bronze: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker

Erica Quintero is a Broker Salesperson with Coldwell Banker. Being born & raised in Elko, Erica is very familiar with our area and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in Elko. She prides herself on providing exceptional customer service and has been recognized multiple times as a Top Agent Award recipient by NAHREP as well as earning the Masters Diamond & Ruby Awards. Erica has consistently been the “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” on Zillow for the Elko & Spring Creek areas and is always happy to assist with your real estate needs!

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-397-2379

Website: https://equintero.cbelko.com

www.facebook.com/ericaquinterorealtor

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends by appointment

Best Real Estate Company

Gold: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

Keller Williams Group One, Inc. is a leader in Northern Nevada real estate since 2003. The heart of Keller Williams is its culture, focused on serving our community, helping our associates in times of need and building one another into greatness.

Address: 461 Fourth St.

Phone: 775-777-3653

Website: KWGroupOne.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty

Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.

The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek

Website: www.cbelko.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Century 21 Gold West Realty

Best New Homebuilder or Remodel

Gold: Braemar Construction

We don’t build our home, we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it. Braemar also does remodeling.

Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway

Phone: 775-777-2949

Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Bailey Homes

Bronze: Koinonia Construction

Best Commercial Construction Company

Gold: Lostra Builders

The whole Lostra Empire is one of the only full service companies offering design, build and sell services. Known for honesty, loyalty, and great customer service.

Address: 930 College Ave.

Phone: 397-3472

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ormaza Construction

Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.

“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner

Address: 225 Silver St.

Phone: 775-738-5611

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Braemar Construction

Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.

Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway

Phone: 777-2949

Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Architect

Gold: Catherine Wines, Architecture

Catherine Wines is the owner and principle architect at R6Studio, located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. She is proud to be a native of Elko County from one of the area’s oldest and largest families and is committed to the sensible growth and sustainability of Northeastern Nevada. When you hire R6Studio, you hire a guaranteed commitment to smart architecture and the local community. Address: 421 Railroad St.

Phone: 738-7829

Website: www.r6studio.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Lostra Engineering

Bronze: Kelly Builders

RESTAURANTS & DINING

Best Appetizers

Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

The Stray Dog Pub & Cafe not only has the best beer and shelf spirits selection in town, but we also offer gourmet specialty pizzas, pub food and appetizers, too! Stray Dog is a staple to downtown night life and a historic part of Elko itself. Our relaxed and friendly atmosphere offers the ideal place to gather with friends and family for some great food and cold drinks. We offer occasional live music and karaoke every Saturday night. This is the place to be for a guaranteed good time. A local favorite! Stray Dog: where friends feel more like family!

Address: 374 Fifth St.

Phone: 753-4888

Website: www.facebook.com/straydogpub

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 3-9 p.m.; Bar: 3 p.m.-closing

Silver: Luciano’s

Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.

Address: 351 Silver St.

Phone: 777-1808

Website: www.Lucianosnv.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill (tie)

Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek

Phone: 775-777-8177

Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: The Star (tie)

Best Bakery

Gold: Donuts N Mor

The bakery is known for donuts, deli, cake, hamburgers and soup. The quality of our product and our exceptional customer service sets us apart.

Address: 673 Cimarron Way, Ste. 500

Phone: 738-1634

Website: www.facebook.com/

donutsnmor

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 3:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Albertsons

Bronze: Ogi Deli

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-753-9290

Website: ogideli.com

Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.

Best Bar

Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Machi’s Saloon and Grill

Best Breakfast

Gold: Coffee Mug

Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.

Address: 576 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5999

Website: coffeemug@frontier.com

Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Silver: Dreez

Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon & Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!

Address: 405 Silver St.

Phone: 777-7931

Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill

Best Buffet

Gold: Dos Amigos

Dos Amigos is committed to bringing you authentic Mexican dishes made with the finest and freshest ingredients. From sizzling Fajitas to perfectly charbroiled Carne Asada, we take great pride in bringing our customers the true flavors of Mexico.

Address: 1770 Mountain City Hwy

Phone: 775-753-4935

Website: www.dosamigosrestaurante.com

Hours: Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Silver: The Coffee Garden at Red Lion

Relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and great prices are what you’ll find at the Coffee Garden Restaurant inside Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The Coffee Garden offers a wide variety of tantalizing menu options including some famous signature dishes thoughtfully prepared to sate even the most discriminating of food lovers. If you are looking for the ultimate in variety and value, look no further than the Coffee Garden buffet featuring northern Nevada’s finest assortment of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The extensive buffet menu changes themes daily to offer a unique experience every time you dine. Whether you like classic American Cuisine, International Cuisine like Mexican or Italian, or crave delicacies like prime rib or fresh seafood, we have just the right buffet for you.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com/coffee-garden-restaurant

Hours: 24/7

Bronze: Cactus Pete’s Jackpot

Best Burger

Gold: Hunter Ray’s

Hunter Ray’s is happy to provide quality food and service to the people of Elko and the surrounding areas. We hope to continue feeding our neighbors for the years to come. Thank you to all our customers!

Address: 245 Third St.

Phone: 775-777-1999

Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn – Garden Grille & Bar

Best Business Lunch

Gold: The Star

Silver: Machi’s Saloon & Grill

Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.

Address: 450 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-9772

Website: www.machissaloon.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing

Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn – Garden Grille & Bar

Best Business Meeting Venue

Gold: The Star

Silver: Elko Convention Center

The Elko Convention & Conference Centers, managed by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, offer unlimited options to host the smallest, most intimate of events to the largest, most extravagant celebrations and expos and everything in between. Our team of dedicated employees is ready to work with you to ensure your concert, business meeting, wedding, community expo or holiday party is executed exactly as you imagine. With a combined total of over 30,000 square feet of exhibit and meeting space and a 923 seat auditorium, the possibilities are endless for your next event at the Elko Convention & Conference Centers.

Address: 700 Moren Way

Phone: 775-738-4091

Website: www.ExploreElko.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Hilton Garden Inn (tie)

We pride ourselves in offering the best customer service in town. We are open 365 days a year serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Come join us for a great experience!

Address: 3650 E Idaho St.

Phone: 777-1200

Website: www.elko.hgi.com

Hours: Hotel is open 24 hours; Garden Grille & Bar is open for Breakfast 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Bronze: Western Folklife Center (tie)

The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.

Address: 501 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-738-7508

Website: https: //www.westernfolklife.org

Gift Shop Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Best Caterer

Gold: Arbillaga Catering

Owner and chef, Zach Arbillaga, had learned to cook from Ramon Zugazaga, former owner of Biltoki, and his grandmother, Ana Mari Arbillaga, former cook at the Nevada Dinner House – both whom are immigrants from the Basque Country. Cooking his way through his youth with the two, he learned the traditional way of cooking Basque dishes. Now, with owning his own Basque-American catering company, he can whip up traditional Basque dishes with a modern twist to satisfy any taste buds. Call us for your next wedding, company party, etc.

Phone: 775-934-5552

Website: www.facebook.com/arbillagacatering

Silver: Machi’s Saloon and Grill

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill (tie)

Bronze: Las Brisas (tie)

Best Coffee Shop

Gold: Cowboy Joe

Address: 376 5th Street

Phone: 775-753-5612

Website: cowboyjoecoffee.com

Silver: The Coffee Mug

Bronze: Sierra Java

Best Dessert

Gold: Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-3926

Website: www.telescopelanes.com/cold-stone

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Silver: Luciano’s

Bronze: Spoon Me

Best Dining Wine Selection

Gold: Luciano’s

Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Website: redlionhotelelko.com/aspens-bar-grill

Hours: Tues.-Sun. 4-10 p.m.

Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill

Best Family Restaurant

Gold: Pizza Barn

Fabulous pizza and family fun. Great value; the place to go with families, teams, groups etc.

We make all our pizzas with Love! Fresh dough made daily. We offer a wide choice of regular and unique specialty pizzas. Our “Hot Sack” signature sandwich sets us apart and nobody can offer “Sandy Horse” for the Kids!

Address: 2598 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2541

Website: www.facebook.com/pizzabarnelko

Hours: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Silver: Coffee Mug

Bronze: The Star

Best Fast Food

Gold: Las Brisas

Silver: 9 Beans & A Burrito

Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Best Mexican Restaurant

Gold: La Fiesta

Silver: Dos Amigos

Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Best Pizza

Gold: Pizza Barn

Silver: Blind Onion

Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-5532

Website: www.telescopelanes.com/blind-onion

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Best Romantic Dinner

Gold: Luciano’s

Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion

Bronze: Pine Lodge

Best Salad

Gold: The Star

Silver: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Bronze: Pizza Barn (tie)

Bronze: McAdoo’s (tie)

Best Sandwich

Gold: Ogi Deli

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. We are known for Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, tapas, crafted drinks and catering.

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 753-9290

Website: ogideli.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (deli); Thur.-Fri. 4:30-9 p.m. (bar * pintxos)

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit

We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.

Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Website: portofsubs.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Sports Bar

Gold: The Tap Room at Gold Dust West

Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Best Steak Sandwich

Gold: The Star Hotel

Silver: Toki Ona

Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.

Address: 1550 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-778-3606

Website: www.eattokiona.com

Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS

Best Adventure Retailer

Gold: Arms-R-Us

Silver: Gun World & Archery

Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports

Best Artist in Elko County

Gold: Samantha Buckingham

Silver: Maryann Rogers

Bronze: Scotty B

Best Clothing Retail

Gold: Marshall’s

Silver: Maurice’s

Bronze: Buckaroo Boutique

Buckaroo Boutique is owned by a ranch wife, mother and fashion lover. Items in the store are inspired by the day-to-day lifestyle of the owner and founder, Thaysha Groves, in a fun boutique setting. Not only can you find unique items with realistic prices, but you can wear these items in your day to day life. My customers become more like family. I love seeing them and helping them style outfits that they might not pick out for themselves. Buckaroo Boutique has won Top Nevada Boutique of the year in 2017 and now 2018 and I love that we are based out of Elko because we ship all over the world, and I get to provide a little bit of the Northern Nevada way!

Address: 236 Silver St.

Phone: 934-6384

Website: www.buckarooboutique.net

Hours: Tues. & Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Computer Support

Gold: Nevada Integrity Technology, aka Nevada I.T.

We are known for our highest customer service and customizing our services to fit the customers’ needs. If we are doing a phone repair or building a large Server, we offer the equipment and services that fit their needs and budget. Now at our NEW location 678 Idaho Street, Elko we offer more than before, unlike other I.T. businesses, we love everything technology. We sell, repair, and offer products for Phones and computers. We also offer the highest quality businesses services at an affordable price. But what sets us apart most of all is that we bring big city experience and knowledge to meet the Elko community’s needs. At Nevada Integrity Technologies (Nevada I.T.), we pride ourselves on doing the right thing, all the time, that is why “Integrity” is in our name.

Address: 678 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-419-NVIT (6848)

Website: www.nevadait.services

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Silver: Wireless Repair

Wireless Repair is your trusted hometown solution for cellphone/tablet repair and cellphone accessories. The business has been family-owned and operated since 2012.

We offer PC/laptop & video game console repair and custom PC builds. Our highly trained staff is ready to help you with all your cell phone and computer needs.

Address: 1362 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4349

Website: www.elkoifix.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; After-hours repairs by appointment

Bronze: Computer Guyz

Best Consignment Shop

Gold: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Silver: Chique, Unique and Antiques

Bronze: Shabby Shanty

Best Florist

Gold: Evergreen Flower Shop

At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.

Address: 638 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-738-5101

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Son Kissed Farm Flowers

Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

Our business is known for beautiful long lasting flowers and the best selection of indoor green plants in Elko.

Address: 180 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-4728

Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Furniture & Home Decor

Gold: Wilson Bates

Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique

Best Grocery Store

Gold: Khoury’s Markets

Silver: Albertson’s

Bronze: Raley’s

We are best known for our high quality products, fresh produce, fine meats and outstanding customer service. We strive every day to offer the products our customers desire at a great value. Raley’s features the very best in fresh produce, meat, baked goods, deli, wine, seafood and natural/organic foods. To continue to offer our customers the best products and healthy options at a great value, we’ve lowered prices on 5,000 items storewide! These are not temporary sale prices. These low prices will stay low. We’re shining a light on packaged ingredients, processing and nutrition with Raley’s Shelf Guide! Using simple and colorful icons, Raley’s Shelf Guide helps you quickly interpret whether a product meets your needs, without having to analyze multiple labels. Learn more at raleys.com/guide.

Address: 2505 Mountain City Hwy.

Phone: 738-2775

Website: raleys.com

Hours: 6 a.m.—11 p.m.

Best Hotel

Gold: Hilton Garden Inn

Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriott

With the friendliest staff in Elko, Marriott quality extended stay suites provide services above and beyond what people would expect when staying in hotels.

Address: 2625 E. Jennings Way

Phone: 775-738-9900

Website: www.marriott.com/ekots

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Red Lion Hotel & Casino is Elko’s premier hotel and casino, offering comfortable accommodations, great amenities, exquisite dining options and endless entertainment. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, we’re the place to be!

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-2111

Website: www.playelko.com

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Best Jewelry Store

Gold: Blohm Jewelers

Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.

Address: 495 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-8466

Website: www.blohmjewelers.com

Hours: Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers

Stonecraft Jewelers is Elko’s only in-store goldsmith. Chip Stone, owner, has 35 years of experience creating custom jewelry designs and jewelry manufacturing. One of a kind pieces for every budget.

“When it comes from the heart it comes from Stonecraft Jewelers”

Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103

Phone: 753-5506

Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Jensen Jewelers

Jensen Jewelers is proud to offer 14 of our own in house financing options, along with 24 months interest free through Citibank. We believe that love is truly an adventure, and we are honored to be a part of the journey! Jensen offers LeVian Chocolate diamonds, custom design and Love Story.

Address: 250 Mountain City Highway, Ste. 130

Phone: 738-7852

Website: Jensen-jewelers.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Photographer/Photography Studio

Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography

Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images

At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.

Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3

Phone: 775-934-4171

Website: www.allusive-images.com

Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only

Bronze: Light Chaser Photography

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery

Silver: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

Bronze: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts (tie)

Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.

Address: 386 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-778-9600

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum (tie)

Best Thrift Shop

Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources

Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping

F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.

Address: 821 Water St.

Phone: 753-7650

Website: www.fishelko.org

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bronze: Kid to Kid

Address: 2071 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-777-8506

Website: www.kidtokid.com/nevada/elko

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Champion of Elko County

Gold: Colette Reynolds

Silver: Barry Sorenson

Bronze: Ellen Meshefski

