Readers choose Western States Propane

Showing that true entrepreneurship succeeds when paired with a caring heart are Paul “Mike” and Julie Kraus, owners of Western States Propane, this year’s winner of Best Customer Service - Home and Commercial Service.
Julie Kraus said they opened their business in 1993 “because we saw the need in the marketplace for a competitive, value-oriented supplier.”
Because they live where they serve, Western States Propane is able to focus on being involved and knowing their clients.
“We’re locally owned and operated … we really give back,” she said. “We live and work in these communities we serve, so it’s important that we’re active and that we know what’s going on.”
A true family business, all three Kraus girls -- Miranda, Merissa and Marriah -- worked in the business. In fact, daughter Merissa and her husband, Ryan Gust, still work there.
“Big companies, they don’t have that personal touch anymore, so I mean, it’s people,” Kraus said. “Neighbors taking care of neighbors. I feel like that’s more important today than any time in the past.”
While the office closed for a short time in April, as an essential business they kept on serving. The effects of the pandemic are seen in other areas of this service-oriented business.
Kraus strives to work with employees’ needs and clients’ needs alike, not willing to sacrifice one for the other. Whether it’s re-working schedules to help a driver whose child is struggling with distance learning or continuing to serve the needs of clients exposed to COVID, the person is always top priority for Kraus.
As Kraus works to continue serving, she also is growing. Whether working at her newly opened Jewel’s Floral Studio or assisting her youngest daughter at Studio K Blowdry and Make-up Bar, she stresses getting back up after every fall.
“Don’t give up,” she said. “Evolve. Get up early. Be flexible… I feel like the main thing is it’s always darkest before the dawn, hardest before a breakthrough; so when it’s getting to that point that’s the time you know you can’t give up.”
The company's Elko office is located at 1207 Water St., and can be reached at 775-753-5950.
