Readers choose Western States Propane

Showing that true entrepreneurship succeeds when paired with a caring heart are Paul “Mike” and Julie Kraus, owners of Western States Propane, this year’s winner of Best Customer Service - Home and Commercial Service.

Julie Kraus said they opened their business in 1993 “because we saw the need in the marketplace for a competitive, value-oriented supplier.”

Because they live where they serve, Western States Propane is able to focus on being involved and knowing their clients.

“We’re locally owned and operated … we really give back,” she said. “We live and work in these communities we serve, so it’s important that we’re active and that we know what’s going on.”

A true family business, all three Kraus girls -- Miranda, Merissa and Marriah -- worked in the business. In fact, daughter Merissa and her husband, Ryan Gust, still work there.

“Big companies, they don’t have that personal touch anymore, so I mean, it’s people,” Kraus said. “Neighbors taking care of neighbors. I feel like that’s more important today than any time in the past.”