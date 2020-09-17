 Skip to main content
Ready for a change in the weather?
Ready for a change in the weather?

Friday forecast
NWS

ELKO – After another day of hot and hazy weather, northeastern Nevada could see showers and much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the region due to gusty winds and low humidity. “There is also a slight chance of isolated dry lightning on Friday that could cause a fire start,” said the National Weather Service.

The chance of showers is listed at 30% Friday, increasing to 70% Friday night.

Elko’s forecast high on Thursday is 92 but drops to the low 80s on Friday and low 70s Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the 30s.

The break in the weather won’t last long. The extended forecast calls for a rapid return to highs in the 80s and more smoky skies.

