Ready for the next 100 years: Library to become 'Mybrary'

ELKO – The Elko County Library turned 100 years old this year, and exciting new changes are underway.

A public unveiling of the rebranding effort will take place August 6.

“We actually started this process about a year ago,” said Library Director Kassie Antonucci. “We knew we were getting ready to turn 100. We have had changes. We have lost libraries, we’ve added libraries. After Covid a lot of us reevaluated the services we offer and how we interact with the community. It seemed the perfect time to rebrand. What are we going to do for the next 100 years?”

Board members and Antonucci worked together to find a marketing consultant to help. They chose Get Back Here Dog, a firm out of Colorado.

“They have worked with some other libraries that kind of did what we want to do. At the Nevada Library Association conference we were able to meet one of the libraries that rebranded. They are called Anythink. Anything you can “think” you can do in your library.”

Another library they have looked to for inspiration is a Montana library called imagineif. These libraries now offer much more than just checking out books, including classes and job connections.

“We decided we wanted our library to be a community hub,” Antonucci said. “How can we give the library back to the community? Our new name is going to be Mybrary.”

“We have some new STEM kits that will be available to check out,” said KaCee Caroll, youth services librarian. “We have microscopes, telescopes, human bodies (models). They can check them out and take them home. We have new Vox books and they read the book to you.”

A new phone charging station is already installed in the library. The Bookmobile is getting a complete revamping, including a hotspot for Wi-Fi connections.

Mybrary will not be charging fines any longer, as a courtesy to their clientele.

Rebranding consultants Corey Hayes, Liz Deets and John Bellina recently presented an in-depth program about the process of creating “Mybrary.”

“What we are here to do is to help the organization transform how it delivers itself to the market, the community that it serves,” said Get Back Here Dog President Hayes.

Bellina, director of brand, talked about the transformation of the Rangeview Library District, one of the least funded libraries in the country, into Anythink.

“We went from a geographic name to a beneficial name and in doing that the staff felt like they had a greater sense of purpose and mission,” said Bellina. “Anythink was the first library in North America not to be called a library.”

As a result of the work, Anythink ended up being a top notch library. It became a winner at the White House as one of the top participants in the Institute of Museum and Library Service competition.

Their program attendance, materials checkouts, circulation, computer usage, and website visits all went up astronomically.

“The director of that library immediately became the Colorado librarian of the year,” Bellina said.

“That’s what we want to see happen here.”

“People want more from their libraries,” said Deets, director of brand delivery. “They don’t just want books anymore.”

“There will be less “shooshing” and more doing,” Bellina said.

Soon the community will be seeing changes. Billboards will appear advertising Mybrary, bumper stickers and other slogans will begin to adorn vehicles, and the interior and exterior of Mybrary will be undergoing a facelift in every branch location.

“We hope to really saturate the community,” Deets said. “One of the placements that Mybrary has bought for its announcement is the front page of the newspaper. It is the very first time this has happened in this community.”

Mybrary has been working with Great Basin College in recent months. They now offer virtual reality classes in beginning nursing for free. This opportunity will allow interested individuals to better understand the program and see if it fits their career needs.

The Elko Art Foundation is working hard to finish the library mural that was begun last summer during the Elko Art Festival.

"We are excited to be back on the library wall," said Elko Art Foundation member Catherine Wines. "We had a bit of a delay because of unforeseen circumstances, but are ready to get it finished. We love that it goes along with the library's 100th anniversary. Our library is so important to our community. It's an honor for the Elko Art Foundation to be part of the celebration."

Keep your eyes peeled for all of the exciting new things that will be happening at Mybrary as the organization metamorphoses from a sleepy book repository to a place of learning and exploration.