Ready to open 100%: County’s COVID-19 plan sent to state

ELKO – Businesses will be 100% open under Elko County’s COVID-19 mitigation plan that county commissioners have approved, but the plan encourages mask-wearing along with allowing cities to make their own choices on pandemic restrictions.
“Elko County recommends increasing capacity to 100% without social distancing limitations for all businesses, venues and events. Businesses, venues and event organizers are encouraged to follow the essential baseline mitigation measures set forth by the Governor’s Emergency Directives, including the statewide mask mandate,” the plan states.
Initially, the proposed plan was more restrictive in requirements like mask-wearing, but Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said at the April 8 county meeting that he would rather change “must” to “encourage” throughout the draft plan.
He said at the April 21 meeting as commissioners voted on the final plan that Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne “did a great job crafting that report.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing counties to take over management of COVID-19 after May 1, if their plans receive state approval, and he signed a new emergency directive on April 19 that says all remaining state mitigation measures will terminate on June 1 for 100% reopening -- except the mask mandate. The updated Roadmap to Recovery states that “counties do not have authority to pass resolutions or create local plans that attempt to override this requirement. This measure will remain in place to protect the health and safety of Nevadans and help get the state to a full reopening.”
Elko County’s plan says that the state will be responsible for “maintaining essential baseline mitigation measures that will remain in place.”
The incorporated cities in the county – Elko, Wells, Carlin and West Wendover – “may be more restrictive or adopt additional mitigation measures” the plan states. This could be additional measures such as industry-specific plans, large gathering plans for events, and preparedness and safety plans for tournaments.
“Elko County and the incorporated cities will continue to work with local businesses and event organizers to help provide the necessary resources to reopen to the fullest extent possible,” the document says.
The plan also encourages individuals to be personally accountable and respectful of others to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Emergency declaration ends
Commissioners took two other COVID-19 related actions on April 21 – lifting the county’s emergency declaration and ending participation in the State of Nevada Task Force meetings regarding statewide mitigation of the pandemic.
Steninger said that with the county’s death rate at .0097% from COVID-19 and a 99.9% survival rate, it is time to drop the emergency declaration.
He said he also requested pulling out of task force meetings because “they are terribly time-consuming” for Osborne, Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, medical officer Dr. Bryce Putnam and staff.
“It sickens me we’re playing ‘mother may I’ with the state,” Steninger said, but he checked before the vote on whether opting out of the meetings would jeopardize county programs and state grants.
“No, I don’t think there is a downside, but we would want to keep communications open,” Osborne said.
County’s plan
All sports may resume under the plan, as well as tournaments, but a preparedness and safety plan may be required by the licensing or permitting authority for a tournament.
Places that have remained closed, including brothels, adult entertainment establishments, nightclubs and day clubs may open at 100% capacity, “but the licensing or permitting authority may require a COVID-19 mitigation plan prior to reopening on May 1,” the county’s plan says.
Elko County’s plan has separate pages for public gatherings and events, private gatherings and events, food and beverage establishments, places of worship, gyms, fitness/dance/yoga studios, martial arts studios and similar establishments, retail stores, indoor malls and community and recreation centers that all say 100% capacity but contain the reminder that the statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.
Stores are still encouraged to promote and continue online or call-in ordering, curbside pickup or carry-out operations.
The section on arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini golf, pool halls, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities states that high-touch surfaces should be cleaned frequently, as does the page for libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums and zoos.
Body art and piercing establishments are at 100% capacity, but appointments are recommended and those waiting for their appointments are “encouraged to wait outside and practice social distancing.” Those with partitions between stations also are encouraged to have no more than one customer at a station at any given time. Those without partitions are asked to only seat clients at every other station or chair or keep chairs 6 feet apart.
Spas, massage therapy and massage establishments also are encouraged to have appointments, but the plan discourages the use of steam rooms, saunas, vapor baths, salt therapy rooms, hot tubs and other communal activities.
Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and businesses that provide aesthetic skin services are at 100% capacity, but appointments are encouraged, and customers are urged to wait outside for their appointments and businesses are to have one client at a time at a station.
For public gatherings and events, the new plan states that capacity is 100%, but venues are encouraged to work with event organizers on mitigating potential impacts of COVID-19. Large events taking place May 1 to June 30 also may submit certification forms to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry for review.
The revised Roadmap to Recovery says that the state’s Department of Business and Industry will no longer review and approve large gathering plans for events that will take place on June 1 or later.
The state continues to regulate industries that include gaming under the Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board. However, the county plan states that capacity and mitigation measures for cannabis shops will fall under the category of retail stores within each county after May 1.
Businesses other than gambling within a gaming property, however, fall under the county’s 100% reopening plan.
The beginning pages of the county plan state that “Elko County’s test positivity rate remains below 8% and the case rate below 200. Vaccination administration’s efforts are strong and continue to be supported though local partnership with private and non-profit providers.”
The plan also describes objectives that include continuing to monitor the number of active cases, communities where active cases are reported, and reviewing weekly septic and sewage data for the coronavirus, as well contact tracing.
“Elko County’s goal is to balance the priorities of public health and mitigate the long-term effects of COVID-19 on our economy as well as the loss of intellectual and psychological well-being of our communities,” the plan states.
The document also says that the county’s supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitation supplies remains adequate “to support current and ongoing operations, including providing support to local businesses, if necessary.”
Elko County’s plan outlines local medical resources and testing capacity and reports that the Elko County Ambulance Service supports testing for high school sports.
More on COVID-19
Commissioners at the April 21 meeting also approved a Nevada State Immunization Program for COVID-19 vaccines for $414,574 for July 1 of this year to June 30, 2022. The grant does not require a county match.
Osborne said the budget for the grant includes hiring a full-time vaccine coordinator during the time the grant is active.
Also at the meeting, Osborne said 15.85% of Elko County residents have been vaccinated. The mobile unit operated mainly by the Nevada National Guard will be providing shots in Carlin April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in Wells April 27, also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The mobile unit also will be in Jackpot on April 29 and in West Wendover May 1.
There were 54 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of April 20 and one hospitalization. The county’s dashboard available on the Elko County website shows that there have been 55 deaths from the coronavirus in the county.