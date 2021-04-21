Ready to open 100%: County’s COVID-19 plan sent to state

The section on arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini golf, pool halls, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities states that high-touch surfaces should be cleaned frequently, as does the page for libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums and zoos.

Body art and piercing establishments are at 100% capacity, but appointments are recommended and those waiting for their appointments are “encouraged to wait outside and practice social distancing.” Those with partitions between stations also are encouraged to have no more than one customer at a station at any given time. Those without partitions are asked to only seat clients at every other station or chair or keep chairs 6 feet apart.

Spas, massage therapy and massage establishments also are encouraged to have appointments, but the plan discourages the use of steam rooms, saunas, vapor baths, salt therapy rooms, hot tubs and other communal activities.

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and businesses that provide aesthetic skin services are at 100% capacity, but appointments are encouraged, and customers are urged to wait outside for their appointments and businesses are to have one client at a time at a station.