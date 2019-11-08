Real Deals returns

ELKO – Elko shoppers will be excited to learn that one of the area’s favorite retail outlets has reopened its doors, just in time for the holidays.

Real Deals re-opened Oct. 24. The store originally started business on Industrial Way in 2012. In 2016 Stacy Fuchs, the former owner, moved it to the East End Mall. The shop closed down and was vacant for a while. Now the popular retail outlet is under new ownership.

“It was busy all day Thursday,” said marketing manager Desirea Danner.

“We ranked third out of all Real Deals for our grand opening week,” said store manager Angelina Quick. “We had a fantastic grand opening, even though it was a holiday weekend for us with Nevada Day. A lot of kids were out of school and so moms couldn’t get away. Our numbers were still really good.”

Quick said the Real Deals stores are usually set up in smaller towns and offer a limited shopping timeline of three days per week.