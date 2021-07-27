Realtors donate to animal shelter

Front row: Karen Walther, Vicky Cooper, Malissa Boswell and Kristina Garcia Drake. Back row: Kirsten Kowing, Alyssa Mangum, Sandra Velasquez, Jessica Akin, Tracy Haines and Alicia Myrick.
From left: Alyssa Mangum, Vickie Cooper, Kylie Myrick, Karen Walther and Kirsten Kowing.
ELKO – A group of local Realtors and one special little girl recently made a significant donation to the Elko Animal Shelter.
“Our campaign was called, ‘You've been Luked,’” said real estate agent Sandra Velasquez of NextHome Infinity Realty. “We went around placing 'Luke' cutouts in people’s yards and in return they would donate to Elko Animal Shelter.”
“The reason we chose the month of June to do this campaign is because our mascot, ‘Luke,’ for NextHome Infinity Realty has a birthday on June 15th.”
“We raised $1,040 in our office,” Velasquez said. “When Alicia 'Lynne' Myrick at New American Funding heard of our campaign and who the funds would go to, she reached out and offered to match however much we raised, so it ended up being a donation of $2,080.”
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The idea to use the donations for dog and cat treats came from her daughter, Kylie Myrick.
“The Elko Animal Shelter and its cats and dogs are very grateful to all those involved in the project,” said shelter manager Karen Walther.
Inside Elko - Elko Animal Shelter
Prepping for surgery
Shelter employees intubate this male dog before neutering surgery.
Get that tongue out of the way
The tongue is clamped to make way for the intubation tube and to keep it free from the airway during surgery.
Nails
Shelter employee Lori Stidham clips a patient's nails.
"It's just easier to do it when they are sedated."
Very relaxed
Before surgery cats and dogs are sedated so that employees can easily get them prepped for surgery.
Checking on a patient
Dr. Bill Wright checks on a patient who is having a difficult time coming out of anesthesia.
Teeth inspection
A shelter employee checks a dogs mouth to determine signs of age.
Breathe easy
The doctor and staff monitor the spay and neuter patients with extreme care.
Almost ready
Vet tech Alyssa Mangum and Dr. Bill Wright examine a dog just before moving him into surgery.
Time to go
No gurney necessary, this dog is hand carried into the surgery center.
Covering up
Dr. Wright covers his patient with a sterile, blue sheet.
Preparing to cut
Dr. Bill Wright chooses an instrument as he prepares to castrate a male dog.
Waking up
This kitten wakes up after surgery. Animals usually have an easier time with the spay or neuter surgery when they are fairly young.
What happened?
This big guy was feeling a bit out of sorts after being neutered.
Statistics
Cynthia Delaney
The cat has the time
The shelter appropriately uses a cat-shaped clock.
Donations
The shelter can always use donations.
Visiting an inmate
Animal shelter manager Karen Walther comforts an impounded animal.
"Everything we do is for the best welfare of the animal," she said.
Phone calls
Sadie Pope mans the phones on a busy Tuesday morning.
Missing
A bulletin board at the shelter lists numerous missing pets in the area.
Paperwork
Shelter manager Karen Walther and employee Vicky Cooper go through paperwork in the office.
Checking the computer
Vicky Cooper looks through the shelter's database to check on an animal.
Spare collars
A ceramic kitty watches over a basket of spare collars.
I need a home.
A scruffy dog wants to find a good home.
Elko Animal Shelter statistics
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.