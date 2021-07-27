 Skip to main content
Realtors donate to animal shelter
Realtors donate to animal shelter

ELKO – A group of local Realtors and one special little girl recently made a significant donation to the Elko Animal Shelter.

“Our campaign was called, ‘You've been Luked,’” said real estate agent Sandra Velasquez of NextHome Infinity Realty. “We went around placing 'Luke' cutouts in people’s yards and in return they would donate to Elko Animal Shelter.”

“The reason we chose the month of June to do this campaign is because our mascot, ‘Luke,’ for NextHome Infinity Realty has a birthday on June 15th.”

“We raised $1,040 in our office,” Velasquez said. “When Alicia 'Lynne' Myrick at New American Funding heard of our campaign and who the funds would go to, she reached out and offered to match however much we raised, so it ended up being a donation of $2,080.”

The idea to use the donations for dog and cat treats came from her daughter, Kylie Myrick.

“The Elko Animal Shelter and its cats and dogs are very grateful to all those involved in the project,” said shelter manager Karen Walther.

Elko Animal Shelter:

