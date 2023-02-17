ELKO – The community is invited to a town hall meeting hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko for the planned recreation and events center on Feb. 22.

The public can give their input on the design and features of the new facilities starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Elko City Council chambers.

Announced a year ago, plans for the $52 million recreation and events center call for an aquatics center to replace the swimming pool, and a 7,000-seat arena for large events.

Proposals for the recreation center’s features include an indoor 10-lane swimming pool, outdoor aquatic park, commercial kitchen, fitness center and youth facilities.

A separate 70,000 to 100,000 square-foot event center is planned to host sports tournaments with four basketball and volleyball courts, indoor soccer, as well as PRCA regulation rodeos and concerts.

According to the Club, the events center will collaborate with nearby facilities such as the Elko Convention Center and Conference Center and the Elko County Fairgrounds when it hosts the Silver State Stampede and Elko County Fair.

The town hall meeting follows two actions by the City Council that supported the twin projects. The new facilities will be constructed on the current site of ball fields that will be relocated to the Elko Sports Complex off Errecart Boulevard.

On Jan. 10, the City Council declined a request to put removal of the ball fields on the ballot, and voted to proceed with the events and rec center. A month earlier, they approved a motion to research a proposed conveyance of land.