ELKO – Members have been appointed to an oversight committee for the recreation and events center project led by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko.

City Councilmen Clair Morris and Giovanni Puccinelli were selected as City representatives and Elko County Commissioners Rex Steninger and Delmo Andreozzi were chosen as County representatives.

Other members of the committee include Nevada Gold Mines General Manager Peter Richardson, City Planner Cathy Laughlin representing the Silver State Stampede, and Randy Ridgeway of the Boys & Girls Club.

Boys & Girls Club Board President Casey Gallagher will serve as committee chairman.

Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO, explained the reasoning behind the selections of officials to the City Council and Mayor Reece Keener on Tuesday.

Morris was selected for his efforts and years-long support of the recreation center. “Clair has been involved in trying to get this happen for a long time and we wanted someone with a vested interested in this for a long period.”

Puccinelli is a member of the Elko County Fair Board. “We wanted to have someone there who could see their interest as well,” Bahr said.

Steninger was chosen for his interest and participation “and has cared enough to come” to events. “Delmo was put on [the committee] because we felt he was asking the most questions and wanted to be involved in that way.”

Ridgeway “is because, in our opinion, he has been Mr. Baseball in this town for a long period of time, so we wanted that representation there,” Bahr said.

Before the City Council on Tuesday, discussion arose regarding whether the oversight committee should follow open meeting laws, a topic brought up by several members of the community during Council actions regarding the recreation and events centers.

Former City Councilman Lee Hoffman said he was in favor of the recreation center, but thought the committee should operate under those regulations, despite the fact the Boys & Girls Club is a private organization and its board is not subject to open meeting law.

“I believe that in the public interest the oversight board should be treated as a public entity and subject to the open meeting law,” Hoffman said. He pointed to significant public assets used for the construction of the facilities, including an annual $400,000 contribution from the City to operate the new swimming pool.

“This would be the one opportunity for the public to have input,” Hoffman continued. “I believe you should treat the oversight board as a public board, whether or not it is technically legally required.”

City attorney Dave Stanton said NRS 241 states that boards or committees that serve in advisory capacities on the expenditure of public funds are subject to open meeting law.

While not every committee that comments on an expenditure to the City Council would be subject to open meeting law, Stanton explained the recreation and event center committee is different due to four elected officials from two government entities serving on the panel.

“In this case, if we have the City Council and the County Commission and some other public bodies sort of ratifying this organization, there is a likelihood it will be subject to open meeting law,” he said.

Stanton added that the City Council could include that as another stipulation to the letter of understanding in the future, but not on Tuesday because it wasn’t on the agenda.

In response, Bahr said the Club obtained legal opinions that stated the committee operated in an advisory capacity to the Council and wouldn’t be required to follow the open meeting law, but that the committee would proceed under the regulations.

“We don’t have a problem with that,” he said. “We don’t have any problem of making that open and doing that here” in the City Council chambers where the Town Hall was conducted on Feb. 22.

Reflecting on last week’s gathering, Bahr noted there was significant interest from pickleball players in the community. He scheduled a pickleball meeting for March 1 and another one for tennis enthusiasts on March 15.

Additional input was provided by the Elko Anaconda Swim Team, Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wylie, and City Manager Jan Baum.

“We made a huge list in an hour meeting of everything they would like,” Bahr said.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a revised letter of understanding that included two changes to align it with Elko County’s letter approved last year by the Board of Commissioners.

One change was the addition of the committee consisting of City and County elected officials. The stipulation was added during a motion made by Councilman Chip Stone on April 12 that was signed by former City Manager Curtis Calder.

The second modification was to state that Elko County’s contribution listed at $15 million is contingent on the Club securing private funding, which was added during the County Commissioners' vote eight days after the City approved the letter of understanding and was signed by Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne.

Additionally, as the new City Manager, the revised letter of understanding will include Baum’s signature.