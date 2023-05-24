ELKO -- Construction of a new aquatics center will be moved to the site of the aging municipal pool, and plans to move Herrera softball fields to make way for an events center have been put on hold.

Elko City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday on changes to the original direction of the Boys & Girls Club project due to recent developments.

The decision follows ongoing closures and breakdowns at the existing swimming pool, which is currently shut down. City staff also discovered that the Herrera softball field land may be under an encumbrance that could delay the project.

The City reported that the pool is “deteriorating quickly,” with maintenance issues affecting the “good” boiler and other systems for the outdoor pool not working properly.

Using the municipal pool as the site of the new aquatics center would work within the curved parcel of land, not disturb the Johnny Appleseed Park or Ernie Hall field, and keep one of the Herrera softball fields, said Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Bahr and Boys and Girls Club Chairman Casey Gallagher said the Club intends to proceed with the dual facilities.

“The Boys and Girls Club is still very committed to moving forward to these projects, we wanted to make that clear,” Bahr said.

He proposed the new location to the City Council as a way to “expedite” construction of the aquatics and recreation center, and it would also “touch less greenspace.”

Bahr explained the municipal pool location was considered in early planning stages but it was thought that it could stay open while a new pool was constructed to prevent a disruption of service.

“But at this point it becomes a viable option because service has been disrupted,” Bahr said. “There’s a real chance – I don’t know if that’s been yet stated or not – the outdoor pool is not going to open. It’s been down and, of course, the pool is down right now.”

“We know our time is limited for the pools. This would expedite the building of the rec center,” Bahr said. “We can move by the end of the year instead of waiting for the fields to be relocated.”

Bahr addressed a misconception about the public use of the proposed swimming pool under the Club’s operation. “It will be accessible at the cost that it is now and the pool will be open triple the time it is now.”

He added that there would be some additional expense to bring the geothermal line in, but there could be some federal funding to assist with costs. “We need that and it might make the geothermal more possible for everybody instead of just the Boys and Girls Club and the school district.”

The Club plans to present the proposed architectural design to the City Council in two weeks.

Regarding Johnny Appleseed Park, “we think it might be improved because people know about the needles and the different things going on there. When you put a facility and lighting and people there, it will be better.”

Bahr said due to “safety issues” the Club does not use Johnny Appleseed Park.

Limited options

City Council members and Mayor Reece Keener supported the new site for the swimming pool.

“I’m not sure we have any options at this point in time,” Morris said, adding that the City has spent $1.4 million to keep the pool going. “At some point we have to draw a line in the sand.”

Chip Stone said the City’s focus should be on the new swimming pool, even if it resulted in closing the current facility for a period of time to get it constructed. “Let’s get this done for kids and families and for the people of the City and County of Elko.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the City had been open to other sites for the recreation and events center “all along,” and she was happy that Bahr was working with the City to keep the pool open as long as possible.

“Maybe it wasn’t our first choice, but this is great,” she said.

Aquatics Manager Nikki Johnson said she agreed with Bahr’s assessment that a new pool is needed right away.

“There comes a time – I have to agree with Rusty – you can’t put a lot more money into this. I would rather see that money go into the new one. Let’s build something this community can be proud of that is new.”

Johnson said she supported the new aquatics center in the swimming pool’s location.

The indoor and outdoor pools run on two boilers. One boiler has a crack in the housing that is leaking gas, but a permanent fix “cannot 100% guarantee that will continue working, even with the fixes” by contractors, Johnson said. It could cost $20,000 for that issue.

The other boiler has parts on order to repair it this week, but “one boiler cannot keep both pools going,” she said. Repairs to the indoor and outdoor decks and walls are also needed.

Johnson added that costs to replace the outdoor pool’s plaster could run up to $400,000.

Because of the issues with the outdoor pool, the indoor pool has been used more frequently, she explained. The lack of a dehumidifier is also creating buildup on the roof.

“It was never meant to be open,” Johnson said, noting she was told by a former employee that the indoor pool was not meant to go beyond seven months of use per year.

She also stated she was told that when the pool was initially constructed, it was with the warning that a new one would have to be built after 20 years.

The Municipal pool is 53 years old.

“It has held together,” Johnson said.

She thanked Snyder Mechanical for being able to acquire the unit to fix the boiler, which could have taken about six months to receive.

“Thanks to them, that unit should be here Thursday, installed on Friday, and hopefully by Tuesday we can open the indoor pool back up,” Johnson said.

Events center delay

The fate of the events center is not as certain. According to City Manager Jan Baum, staff discovered the land that the Herrera softball field sits on could be encumbered due to federal funds used to construct the softball fields.

The City is working with the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to find a path forward, she said.

As the City waits to hear back from the State, Baum said it was unclear how long it could take and informed the City Council that bid packets have not gone out, nor has the bonding process started.

A conversion process to change the status of the ball fields to remove the encumbrance can be completed between the City and the State “but it could take years,” Baum explained.

Baum said due to the $12 million bond, she recommended the City Council postpone the bidding and bonding for the second phase “until we know for sure if the Kump and Herrera fields are going to be impacted.”

City Attorney Dave Stanton told the City Council “there are some impediments to moving forward with the events center that might take years.”

“We want to make sure we’re not touching any property the State thinks might be encumbered,” Stanton said.

Stanton said the Club’s contract with the City could be restructured “to give us time to resolve these issues” and suggested separating the facilities from the same agreement to give more flexibility to the events center.

Bahr agreed with Stanton’s suggestion and said it “makes sense” to move forward with the projects.

“The Club is still interested in moving forward with the events center’s contract,” Bahr said. “We would work with the City through the process. That could take years. Hopefully, it won’t, but we don’t think the rec center has the time to wait that long.”

Keener said he was in favor of putting the second phase on the back burner, noting that “the federal issues with Herrera fields is creating a cloud of uncertainty that could take several years to unwind.”

“I don’t want to get stuck and I think Rusty has done a great job of pivoting to the new site in the heart of the City Park” for the recreation center, Keener continued.

Stone, who previously voiced concerns about the events center, said it was time “to start separating more [from the events center] and not worry about it” and focus on the swimming pool.

Stone and Morris said they were also in favor of putting the second phase of the Sports Complex on hold until further notice.

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli expressed concerns about the bonding and bidding for the Sports Complex ball fields, and supported holding off on the ballfield project. “But I’m still in support of the events center. That’s the dilemma here.”