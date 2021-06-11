Record crowd attends Country Under the Stars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is so good to be back and to see all the faces out there,” Over said. “We’re so happy to do this for the community. We’re so happy to be part of the community. But we need to thank the Boys and Girls Club for all that they do every day, every month and every year for this community is incredible.”

Bahr told the crowd 3,000 children were supported by the club that also supported distance learning for its members during the school year. “We don’t turn our back on anybody, regardless of ability to pay.”

“Everybody here today is supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Elko and the youth of Elko County, so let me have a big hand for that,” Bahr said to cheers from the crowd.

Country Under the Stars has been a traditional staple of the Mining Expo for several years. It was postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions a couple of months after it was announced that Atkins would headline the event.

Since 2016, the event has featured Chris Janson, Troy Bullock, Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay, Dylan Scott, A Thousand Horses, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, and Lonestar.

The concert marked the Fairgrounds return to pre-pandemic use with seating throughout the venue and food and beverages offered by prepaid ticket.