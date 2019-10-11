{{featured_button_text}}
Cold temperatures
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Unseasonably chilly weather broke several records in northeastern Nevada but temperatures will soon be higher than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Elko’s low of 14 on Thursday morning broke the old record of 17 set in 2008.

Record lows were also reported in Eureka and Winnemucca.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week will be even warmer as highs climb into the lower 70s, about five degrees above normal for mid-October.

