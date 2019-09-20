ELKO – Northeastern Nevada's dry summer came to an abrupt end as record rainfall soaked Elko on Thursday.
Just over an inch of rain (1.02") fell in a 24-hour period, which is nearly double the average September precipitation (.57").
Mountain ranges were coated with snow and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday night. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours.
Showers were lingering into Friday but dry weather is expected over the weekend. The final weekend of the summer season will bring highs in the 70s on Sunday.
There is 30 percent chance of rain – and possibly more snow at higher elevations — Sunday night.
Fall officially arrives on Monday.
