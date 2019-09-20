ELKO – Northeastern Nevada's dry summer took a turn for the wetter this week as record rainfall soaked Elko on Thursday and continued to fall Friday.
Just over an inch of rain (1.02") fell in a 24-hour period, which is nearly double the average September precipitation (.57").
It was enough rain to drown the previous record of .72 of an inch, set in 2004.
Another quarter-inch was measured at the airport Friday morning.
Mountain ranges were coated with snow and temperatures were expected to drop below freezing with patchy fog possible early Saturday morning.
Dry weather is expected over the weekend with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.
There is 30 percent chance of rain – and possibly more snow at higher elevations — Sunday night and into Monday.
Fall officially arrives on Monday.
High temperatures in the coming week are expected to be in the 70s while lows will remain above freezing.
