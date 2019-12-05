Record rainfall turns to snowy slush

ELKO – Record rainfall and temperatures around the freezing mark resulted in slushy driving conditions on some area highways overnight.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions Thursday morning on the Lamoille and Jiggs highways, Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit, the Secret Pass Highway, a portion of U.S. 93 south of Wells, and Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover.

Black ice and areas of dense fog were possible.

Elko received a record rainfall of .36 of an inch on Thursday, beating the previous record of a quarter-inch in 1953.

Records were also set in Eureka and Tonopah.

The mix of rain and snow was on its way out Thursday but the National Weather Service is predicting more snow will arrive Friday night.

The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow Friday night and Saturday morning, followed by a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night, a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday.

