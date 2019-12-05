Record rainfall turns to snowy slush
0 comments
breaking top story

Record rainfall turns to snowy slush

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Secret Pass

The Secret Pass Highway was partially snow-covered Thursday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Record rainfall and temperatures around the freezing mark resulted in slushy driving conditions on some area highways overnight.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions Thursday morning on the Lamoille and Jiggs highways, Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit, the Secret Pass Highway, a portion of U.S. 93 south of Wells, and Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover.

Black ice and areas of dense fog were possible.

Elko received a record rainfall of .36 of an inch on Thursday, beating the previous record of a quarter-inch in 1953.

Records were also set in Eureka and Tonopah.

The mix of rain and snow was on its way out Thursday but the National Weather Service is predicting more snow will arrive Friday night.

The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow Friday night and Saturday morning, followed by a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night, a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nuisance property is being sold
Local

Nuisance property is being sold

ELKO – A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko has declared a nuisance is now under contract for sale, according to city officials.

+3
4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo
Local

4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.

Holiday event guide
Local

Holiday event guide

ELKO – With the late date of Thanksgiving this year, Christmas events will kick off before the turkey dinner leftovers are gone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News