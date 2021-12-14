 Skip to main content
Record snowfall in central Nevada

Lamoille Summit

Snow falls on Lamoille Summit during Monday's snowstorm. The white area at right is where Southwest Gas recently installed a natural gas main to Spring Creek.

 NDOT

ELKO – Elko received 3 inches of snowfall Tuesday, while the central Nevada towns of Ely, Eureka, Winnemucca and Tonopah all set precipitation records for the date.

Winnemucca reported 5.5 inches of snowfall as of 5 p.m. Monday, beating the record set in 1889 of 3.4 inches.

Ely had 3.3 inches of snow, and the water equivalent was .48 of an inch – nearly double the old record set in 2012.

Eureka registered .30 of an inch of precipitation, which is three times the old record set in 2020.

Elko’s snow amounted to .22 of an inch of water content. That raises November’s total above average but the water year that began Oct. 1 is still nearly a quarter inch short of normal.

More snow is headed for the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Forecasters say 1-3 inches could fall in northern and west-central valleys. Mountain ranges could get a half to a foot of snow.

Much colder temperatures will follow, with highs Friday and Saturday in the upper 20s and lows near zero on Friday night.

