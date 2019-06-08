Recovery begins at Camp Lamoille

LAMOILLE CANYON – What a difference 70 pairs of hands can make.
That’s how many volunteers descended upon the remnants of Camp Lamoille last weekend to prepare the area for the first phase of rebuilding the site, which was mostly destroyed by the Range 2 Fire on Sept. 30.
By noon on June 1, the remnants of nine A-frame cabins were cleared away, burned trees were cut down, broken windows were boarded up, and some light maintenance work was done.
“We’re making wonderful headway in a short amount of time,” said Chuck Stout, chairman of Camp Lamoille. “It’s only noon, and we’ve got people asking, ‘What do you want me to do?’ which is a good problem to have.
The sound of power saws, heavy equipment motors and friendly chatter filled the air on a warmer than usual spring morning as work crews moved from one task to another.
Among the volunteers donating labor, equipment or both were Canyon Construction Co., Cashman Equipment, KC Gage Construction, Legarza Exploration, the Nevada Division of Forestry honor camp and Team Rubicon. Aaron Martinez of AM Engineering was also on hand.
“We’re so grateful. Everybody’s been so generous with donations and equipment,” said Elko County Commissioner and Lions Club member Delmo Andreozzi. “I think that as devastating as this is – and was – for our community, it is truly amazing to see how everybody’s unified behind a good cause.”
Elko Sanitation donated two dumpsters for trash, and Pacific Steel & Recycling contributed a bin for metals. Pac-Van Inc. removed the storage containers burned in the fire.
Additionally, Khoury’s and Blach Distributing provided food and beverages, and the NNRH Hospital Auxiliary sent muffins. Terry’s Pumpin’ and Potties delivered outhouses and cleaning stations.
The cleanup revealed some surprises, as a quilted heart was recovered from the ashes near the foundation of the Warner Whipple Lodge. It was untouched by the fire.
The tag, lightly burned on the edges, reads: “I Found a Quilted Heart. Please report me found to www.ifaqh.com. “
“That’s another one of those things we’ll put in a shadow box and keep,” Andreozzi said as he held it in his hands. “It’s part of the evolution and part of the story of what transpired here over the last 80 years or so.”
The aftermath
of Range 2
The progression of the landscape from burned and desolate after the Range 2 Fire to showing signs of life and promise of regeneration is similar to Andreozzi’s own journey of emotions since that day on Sept. 30.
“I came up here and started with shock, and then grief. [Now there’s] hope and optimism, so it’s been like a season of feelings. “
The sunny skies that appeared off and on Saturday morning were a welcome sight for Stout, who was happy for the warm weather and a productive first day of work, yet still had memories of that late fall day when the wildfire burned the lodge, cabins and storage buildings.
“It kind of brings it back, but it makes you feel good that you get this much [going],” Stout said.
But the initial joy of having a few of the buildings stay intact was diminished one week before the cleanup began when vandals broke windows out of two buildings and damaged light fixtures in cabins.
“We were happy with the buildings that survived, and then for someone to come in and do that type of destruction, it’s mindless,” Stout said.
The cost of repairs could be about “a couple thousand dollars,” which is “minimal in the whole scheme of things,” Stout said, but the act of vandalism upon the camp “was tough to take” by Lions Club members.
“That someone could do something like that when we’re working so hard and we’ve got so many people dedicated to rebuilding, and they’re destroying things left after the fire,” Stout said. “That’s what was really hard to take. We didn’t need that.”
“But we’ll move on,” he said.
On to Phase 1
Work on Phase 1 is expected to start in the next month or so. It will restore power and water lines to the camp and refurbish the plumbing and fixtures in the restroom/shower house.
Phase 2 will involve backfilling the foundation of the lodge to create a covered pavilion and outdoor kitchen. Eight RV spaces and three pre-fabricated cabins will also be added.
A new lodge is planned for Phase 3, which might take a while to raise funds and construct, Andreozzi said. Cost of the building is estimated at $600,000.
On May 1, the Lions Club announced they had raised $343,000, which would cover the cost of Phase 1 and most of Phase 2.
Recovery begins
Despite the vandalism and the scorched landscape that is a reminder of the blaze, optimism ran high among Lions Club members and volunteers.
As Andreozzi and Stout looked out over Camp Lamoille and the surrounding area, they each came to the same conclusion.
“Recovery starts now,” they said.
Spring runoff and patches of green dotting the scorched landscape gave hope to Andreozzi as he spotted budding mahogany leaves near the camp.
“There is still a tremendous amount of beauty,” Andreozzi said. “We are so lucky to have this in our back yard. Even though there’s some sadness with it, there’s lots of opportunity.”
Greg Thornton, superintendent of the Nevada Youth Training Center, and two staff members brought 10 teens to lend a hand at Camp Lamoille and provide them an opportunity to “coach them and show them how to do things the right way.”
“It’s such a neat experience because most of them have never seen mountains like this,” Thornton said.
Gerald Hosford said the landscape was one reason he was volunteering both days to the cleanup.
“I love Lamoille. It’s beautiful,” Hosford said. “It’s my first time here [at the camp]. I sat up on the hill and looked at it, but I never drove in.”
It’s that beauty that has drawn Marge Del Sarto to visit Lamoille Canyon for 30 years. A volunteer with Camp Dat-So-La-Lee for six years, she has seen the camp welcome underprivileged children and attract annual family reunions from within the inter-mountain West.
“It’s going to be probably two or three years before they can have camp again,” Del Sarto said. “It’s just such a beautiful place, and it’s just heartbreaking to see it burn.”
Warner Whipple was the manager of Camp Lamoille before handing over duties to Stout three years ago. He received word of the camp burning as he was returning from a fishing trip in Oregon.
Whipple first set foot in Lamoille Canyon in 1969. His involvement increased when the Elko Lions Club became stewards of the camp in 1986 and he took charge of it, supervising opening day and overseeing improvements.
On Saturday, Whipple hauled wood and debris in his four-wheeler. He praised Stout for pulling the resources together for the two-day work party.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Chuck. He found all the people and did a great job of getting it organized,” Whipple said.
Watching the crews tackle the cleanup “amazed me,” Whipple added.
“I’m very much surprised so much got done today. It’s unreal,” Whipple said. “We’ve had a lot of good help, though. It’s fun to see it all. ”
