Recreation and events center Q&A

ELKO – It’s been almost a year since the Boys & Girls Club of Elko announced a proposed $52 million recreation and events center to be constructed on 26 acres of land along Cedar Street.

Within the past 11 months there have been several City Council and Elko County Commissioner hearings to discuss funding from the two government entities, which both agreed to sign letters of intent in support of the project.

Earlier this month, the City Council conducted its second hearing in four weeks to address concerns about the relocation of the Kump and Herrera ball fields to the Elko Sports Complex, responding to a petition that called for the matter to be put on a future ballot.

With many questions arising from community members and civic leaders, questions about the project were sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko and the City of Elko. Below are their responses.

Project timeline

Q: What is the timeline for construction of the project to begin and to replace Kump and Herrera fields?

Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO – Both facilities will begin construction when the softball/baseball fields have been relocated to the new sports complex. It is the Boys & Girls Club’s hope to break ground in late 2023.

Jan Baum, incoming City Manager – The fields are currently in the design phase and design is 70% complete.

Funding

Q: How will the facilities be funded?

Bahr – The buildings will be funded by $15 million from Elko County, land donations by the City of Elko, and the rest from companies, individuals and foundations.

Q: Will there be any cost to the taxpayers?

Bahr – There will be no new taxes to pay for construction or operations. The City of Elko will give $400,000 annually to offset swimming pool losses, which is less than their current losses.

Q: Can you explain how funding of the project through the Boys & Girls Club will be less expensive than through the City of Elko?

Bahr – The Boys & Girls Club does not have to pay prevailing wage, which saves the project about 30% or $12 million.

Land Conveyance

Q: Can you specify which parks and buildings within the area will remain and which facilities will be removed?

Bahr – The only facilities being removed are the Herrera and Kump fields. No other amenities will be touched.

Baum -- As you are aware the plans for the Rec and Event Center are preliminary. We have been told there is a possibility the skate park can remain where it is. If this changes as plans develop the City will look into relocating the skate park.

Q: Does the City plan to convey the land for the recreation and events center to the Boys & Girls Club prior to the completion of additional ball fields at the new Sports Complex?

Baum – Timing of this process is unknown. Construction on any land conveyed to the Boys & Girls Club will not begin until the new fields at the Sports Complex are complete.

Q: Is there a draft of the conveyance agreement, and if so, what are the conditions and what happens if they are broken?

Baum – No, the agreement and conditions have not been drafted.

Sports Complex

Q: Have there been any safety issues at the new Softball Complex, and if so, what were they and how were they addressed?

Baum – There have not been any safety issues formally reported to the Elko Recreation Department. Some concerns have been voiced regarding the loose infield which have been addressed.

Q: What organizations have used the new softball fields the first year it was open and how many days of usage did it see?

Baum – Elko Little League had a couple of weeks in June to the end of their season. Elko Adult Softball was over the Fourth of July weekend, and Stephanie’s Tournament was in October. Several local travel ball teams have used the facility for practice from July to the end of the season.

Q: Will any fees or other cost charges be implemented at the relocated ball fields compared with the current charges?

Baum – Nothing is planned.

Q: Has the City received any other comments or complaints from softball or baseball organizations about the new Softball Complex construction or operations?

Baum – Several public comments from Elko Adult Softball representative Danny Story. After one of the Elko Adult Softball Tournaments this summer, one of the Nevada State Softball Directors reached out and was very complimentary of their experience.

Earlier planning

Q: In 2011, the Parks and Recreation Department prepared a Recreation Feasibility Study that outlined the project’s scope, objectives and more. Did the Boys & Girls Club refer to that or other studies, and has a separate feasibility study been conducted for the events center?

Bahr – The Boys & Girls Club did utilize that feasibility study as an outline. However, the Club conducted its own internal study as well.

Q: Once the facilities are constructed, has it been projected how much they will be used, apart from the aquatics center that will replace the current Municipal Pool?

Bahr – The recreation center will be open seven days per week and 360 days per year. The events center will be open for recreation use/gyms when there are no events scheduled. It is projected to run 15-20 events annually. The new pools will be open for more hours than currently offered.

Q: How soon will the events center be able to start booking events?

Bahr – We will be able to run events as soon as it is built. We are looking at an 18-month construction period after groundbreaking.

Q: Will geothermal energy be used to heat the facilities, and how much money could that save the City and the taxpayers in utility costs?

Bahr – At this time, the Elko County School District and the Boys & Girls Club are the two entities looking to utilize the [geothermal] line. This will save the new recreation center and the events center around $300,000 annually.

Q: Are there any other issues brought up during City Council and Elko County Commissioner hearings that the Boys & Girls Club would like to address?

Bahr - Location of the facilities is critical. Both facilities need access to the geothermal line to operate. The event center also needs to be located next to the fairgrounds to utilize their stalls, parking areas, arenas, barns, and pens. It would add another $30,000,000 or more to add these amenities to a different location. It should also be noted that the City of Elko committed millions of dollars to replace these fields with state of the art fields at the new sport complex. These new fields will be turf with great lighting and parking.