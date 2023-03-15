RENO -- The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada has opened an evacuation center at the Old Elementary school, 190 Adams Road, in Eureka to assist residents who have evacuated due to flooding in the area.

Red Cross volunteers will staff the shelter and make food and comfort kits available. In addition, information about the status of the flood and evacuation orders will be provided at the shelter.

“At our center, residents have a safe and secure place to gather, have a bite to eat, rest, and stay informed regarding area flooding,” stated Mary Powell, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. “We will keep the shelter open as long as our services are needed.”

For real-time weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and expert advice on floods, download the free Red Cross Emergency app. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps. To learn how to make an emergency kit and how to prepare for flooding, also visit redcross.org.