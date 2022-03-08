 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Red Cross seeking volunteers to serve in Elko County

  • 0
American Red Cross logo

RENO — The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is seeking volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team to serve throughout Elko County.

According to Lacey Costanza, Recruitment Specialist, there is a great need for volunteers in Elko and throughout the rest of the county. “The goal is to ensure that we have a strong volunteer base to meet the critical needs of area residents who may be affected by disasters.”

Members of Red Cross disaster teams respond to local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, disaster volunteers connect with families to provide emotional support and emergency financial assistance, along with information and resources to help families begin to recover.

“Personal disasters, such as home fires, may not make the news, but they are nonetheless devastating to those affected,” Costanza added. “This is why the work of our volunteers is so important. And we have a particular need for them throughout Elko County.”

People are also reading…

Disaster volunteers receive training and are given the opportunity to increase their knowledge and experience through participation in other Red Cross training and volunteer programs. “Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong. Without their energy, flexibility, and deep commitment, we would not be able to carry out our mission,” Costanza added.

To learn more about volunteering for the Disaster Action Team in the Elko area and Elko County, contact Lacey Costanza, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist: 775-225-3392 or lacey.costanza@redcross.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Former president Poroshenko takes up arms on the frontline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News