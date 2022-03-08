Red Cross seeking volunteers to serve in Elko County

RENO — The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is seeking volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team to serve throughout Elko County.

According to Lacey Costanza, Recruitment Specialist, there is a great need for volunteers in Elko and throughout the rest of the county. “The goal is to ensure that we have a strong volunteer base to meet the critical needs of area residents who may be affected by disasters.”

Members of Red Cross disaster teams respond to local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, disaster volunteers connect with families to provide emotional support and emergency financial assistance, along with information and resources to help families begin to recover.

“Personal disasters, such as home fires, may not make the news, but they are nonetheless devastating to those affected,” Costanza added. “This is why the work of our volunteers is so important. And we have a particular need for them throughout Elko County.”

Disaster volunteers receive training and are given the opportunity to increase their knowledge and experience through participation in other Red Cross training and volunteer programs. “Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong. Without their energy, flexibility, and deep commitment, we would not be able to carry out our mission,” Costanza added.

To learn more about volunteering for the Disaster Action Team in the Elko area and Elko County, contact Lacey Costanza, Volunteer Recruitment Specialist: 775-225-3392 or lacey.costanza@redcross.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0