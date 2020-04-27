Red Cross urges residents to enroll in online preparedness

RENO — The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is urging area residents to use its online learning tools to become familiar with emergency planning for home or business.
“Anytime is a good time to develop your own emergency plan,” said Zanny Marsh, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “With Nevada residents staying inside and distance-learning taking place, it’s a good opportunity to review the online learning tools offered by the Red Cross and geared toward individuals, families, children and business owners. Through online learning, we can help you help yourself.”
The following emergency planning programs are available at www.redcross.org:
Be Red Cross ReadyResidents can take advantage of Red Cross disaster preparedness training through the Be Red Cross Ready program, which helps families and individuals become “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency. The online materials help participants gain the skills to evacuate safely and efficiently from a home fire, emergency, or disaster area. Online participants will learn how to Get a Kit; Make a Plan for safe evacuation; and Be Informed of changing and potentially hazardous conditions.
Ready RatingThe Ready Rating program is a free, self-guided program designed to help businesses and organizations become better-prepared for emergencies. You will complete a Ready Rating or Ready Advance assessment and have access to tools, tips, and best practices to help improve the level of preparedness. The video links on the programs’ website will provide additional information about the program enhancements.
Learning for ChildrenThrough the Red Cross web site, Apps and materials are provided that can teach children about home fire safety and disaster preparedness at school and home.
Prepare with PedroDesigned for children in kindergarten to the second grade, Prepare with Pedro helps children learn to take action for home fires or a local hazard.
The Pillowcase ProjectDeveloped for third through fifth grade students, the Pillowcase Project aims to increase children’s understanding of natural hazards and empower them to prepare for emergencies.
Monster GuardAimed at children ranging from ages 7-11, the Monster Guard mobile app teaches preparation for real-life emergencies at home and elsewhere. Participants learn how to stay safe, practice what they’ve learned, and share the information with others. All this through an engaging online game.
“Whatever the emergency, it’s important for adults and children to be prepared,” Marsh added. “The free apps and other resources provided by the Red Cross bring tools and preparedness information that everyone can use in their home, workplace and school every day.
To learn more about personal disaster preparedness, find all you need at www.redcross.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.