Red Cross urges residents to enroll in online preparedness

RENO — The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is urging area residents to use its online learning tools to become familiar with emergency planning for home or business.

“Anytime is a good time to develop your own emergency plan,” said Zanny Marsh, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter. “With Nevada residents staying inside and distance-learning taking place, it’s a good opportunity to review the online learning tools offered by the Red Cross and geared toward individuals, families, children and business owners. Through online learning, we can help you help yourself.”

The following emergency planning programs are available at www.redcross.org:

Be Red Cross ReadyResidents can take advantage of Red Cross disaster preparedness training through the Be Red Cross Ready program, which helps families and individuals become “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency. The online materials help participants gain the skills to evacuate safely and efficiently from a home fire, emergency, or disaster area. Online participants will learn how to Get a Kit; Make a Plan for safe evacuation; and Be Informed of changing and potentially hazardous conditions.