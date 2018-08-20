ELKO – Where there’s smoke, there could be more fire.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of Elko County, effective 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds will bring more fire danger to northern Nevada’s smoky skies,
“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” stated the weather service. Gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible.
The storms are expected to clear the air on Wednesday but more smoke will quickly settle back into the region. Widespread haze is forecast for Thursday through the weekend.
According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, there were 53 large, uncontained fires burning Monday in the western U.S. and Alaska.
Elko was listed in the “moderate” smoke category Monday afternoon. The highest concentrations were in eastern Oregon and Washington.
