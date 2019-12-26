'Red flag' law raising red flags

Nevada’s new “red flag” law will go into effect Jan. 1, and it is raising red flags among those who are concerned about Second Amendment rights. The law allows judges to order that a person’s guns should be taken away because the person is deemed to be threatening to themselves or others.

“For us to get your guns, there has to be due process,” Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said Monday.

He said with the new “red flag” law, one person can go to the courthouse and fill out a statement about another person, and based on that statement a judge can issue an order that the other person’s guns must be taken away.

“It’s the only law on the books where you can lose your firearms without doing anything wrong, just based on an allegation,” Narvaiza said. “That to me is very unconstitutional.”

Narvaiza said he and Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten were meeting this week with Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram and others to discuss the “red flag” law and their response to it.