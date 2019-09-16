ELKO – A fire weather watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag warning and expanded to cover most of Nevada from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
The warning covers all but Humboldt County, extreme northern Eureka and Lander counties, and the Elko County panhandle.
“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” stated the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to be 20-30 mph from the southwest, with gusts up to 50 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 10 percent. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Elko’s high Monday is forecast at 81 degrees.
The cold front will bring much cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
After a warm-up into the mid-70s on Wednesday, another cold front will bring even cooler, wetter weather.
There is a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday. The high on Thursday is forecast at 58 degrees.
Nighttime temperatures will drop into the mid-30s.
