Red flag warning as storms approach Elko area

ELKO – The entire state of Nevada and much of the surrounding area were under a red flag warning for fire danger Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms marched northward toward the Elko area.

National Weather Service radar indicated storm clouds in the Ruby Mountains and central Eureka and Lander counties at 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service said scattered storms are expected through 9 p.m., along with wind gusts up to 50 mph and little rainfall.

“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” said the announcement.

A special weather statement issued shortly before 2 p.m. said the weather could affect the region of the Cedar Fire south of Elko, which has been burning since it was started by lightning on Sunday.

“Strong winds 30 to 40 mph or higher may change fire direction and growth, adversely affecting the personnel on the Cedar fire. Cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these thunderstorms.”

More storms are expected in the region on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

