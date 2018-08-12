ELKO – Most of northern Nevada is under a red flag warning Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning because of the threat of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.
“Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday evening, continuing overnight,” cautioned the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.
The chance of storms in Elko is listed at 20 percent Wednesday.
The extended forecast calls for clear skies Thursday through Sunday. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the lower to mid 90s all week.
To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.