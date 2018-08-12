Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Red flag warning
National Weather Service

ELKO – Most of northern Nevada is under a red flag warning Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning because of the threat of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday evening, continuing overnight,” cautioned the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.

The chance of storms in Elko is listed at 20 percent Wednesday.

The extended forecast calls for clear skies Thursday through Sunday. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the lower to mid 90s all week.

To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.

