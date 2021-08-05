Red flag warning expanded to include part of Elko County

ELKO – Gusty winds and smoky skies are in the forecast for northeastern Nevada heading into the weekend.

A red flag warning that was posted across northwestern Nevada has been expanded into norther Eureka and Lander counties and northwestern Elko County.

Elko is not under any weather advisory but isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s as wind speeds reach 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph, and little or no precipitation is expected.

Highs on Friday will drop to the mid-80s, then rebound into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Mostly clear skies and lighter winds are expected to arrive Saturday.

