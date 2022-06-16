 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red flag warning for east-central Nevada

Red flag warning
ELKO – A red flag warning has been issued for White Pine, southern Eureka and Lander counties for both Thursday and Friday due to strong winds and low humidity.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. both days. Relative humidity will be as low as 6%.

“Strong winds could lead to rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible,” stated the National Weather Service.

Dry, windy conditions are also expected in Elko and northern Eureka and Lander counties, where a high wind watch has been issued. Gusts in Elko will be up to 30 mph on Thursday and 50 mph Friday. Blowing dust could create travel hazards.

Temperatures across northeastern Nevada will climb into the 90s Thursday and Friday before dropping to the lower 80s on Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

The forecast for Elko also calls for a 30% chance of showers Sunday.

