ELKO -- Most of Elko County is under a red flag warning for fire danger from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“Gusty west winds and low humidity will create dangerous fire weather conditions in which a fire could easily start and rapidly grow out of control,” stated the National Weather Service.
The warning applies to the eastern two-thirds of the county, including the city of Elko, and extends into northern Utah.
A ban on outdoor burning is currently in effect across Elko County and northern Eureka and Lander counties.
There have been three wildfires in the district over the past week, including one along Coal Mine Canyon Road in Ryndon that burned 21 acres on Friday.
