Red flag warning for fire danger Tuesday in Elko area

Red flag warning for northeastern Nevada

ELKO -- The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a red flag warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty winds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Most of Elko County, all of White Pine County and part of Nye County are included in the warning.

“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” the warning stated.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 99 degrees Tuesday and stay in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.

Elko has not received any measurable precipitation for the past four weeks.

