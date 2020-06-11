Red flag warning Friday for fire danger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A red flag warning has been issued for northeastern Nevada on Friday, as more than a dozen wildfires have already burned nearly 8,000 acres in the region.

South winds of 20-35 mph are expected between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with gusts up to 55 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 6%, according to the National Weather Service.

Above-normal temperatures returned to the region this week, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

The approaching cold front will supply some relief in temperatures. Highs over the weekend are forecast to be in the low-70s. Normal highs are in the upper-70s this time of year.

Firefighters have been called out to fight numerous wildland blazes since February, the latest burning a quarter-acre along Spring Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

By far the largest fire has been a 7,040-acre blaze south of Blue Lake in eastern Elko County, on May 30.

Another May 30 fire burned more than 500 acres near Spruce Mountain. And a June 5 fire burned nearly 400 acres near Interstate 80 west of Wendover.

No precipitation is expected over the next seven days, according to the weather service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0