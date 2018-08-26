ELKO – All of northern Nevada is under a red flag warning Sunday while four large fires remained active in the northeastern corner of the state.
The South Sugarloaf Fire has burned 129,504 acres and is 40 percent contained. Wild Horse Estates remains under voluntary evacuation and Mountain City Highway remains closed to traffic in both directions from Wildhorse to the Idaho line.
“During afternoon hours today [Saturday], winds gusting above 30 mph drove the fire eastward from the southeastern portion of the fire perimeter, at spread rates of three to six mph into the Owyhee Canyon, just north of the Wild Horse Reservoir,” fire officials stated. “The fire easily crossed the Owyhee River and Nevada State Route 225 and continued east up and out of the canyon.”
Firefighters were protecting residences near Wildhorse and Maggie Summit. Operations were being transferred Sunday to a Type 1 incident management team.
Firefighters were making progress on three other large fires in the region.
The County Line Fire five miles south of Carlin is 35 percent contained after burning 12,833 acres.
The Sheep Creek Fire 10 miles north of Battle Mountain was 95 percent contained after burning 59,742 acres. It was expected to be fully contained and controlled Sunday.
The Goshute Cave Fire 55 miles north of Ely was 10 percent contained after burning 7,405 acres in the Cherry Creek Range.
Northern Nevada is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday with west winds gusting to 40 mph and humidity as low as 7 percent. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
