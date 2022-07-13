Red flag warning Wednesday following series of new wildfires

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is under another red flag warning Wednesday following a series of 10 lightning-sparked wildfires Tuesday afternoon in the Elko District.

The largest blaze was estimated at 25 acres at Izzenhood north of Battle Mountain. A fire near the Bottari Ranch northeast of Lamoille burned 20 acres.

A fire near Ruby 360 Lodge and another in Taylor Canyon each burned 10 acres.

Smaller fires were reported at Trout Creek, Cedar Ridge, Hot Creek, the O’Neill Basin, Ruby Valley and Dry Creek.

A trace of rain fell in Elko during Wednesday’s storms. Eureka received .22 of an inch.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs around 100 degrees and gusty winds up to 25 mph in the Elko area Wednesday, along with a chance of thunderstorms.