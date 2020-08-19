× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- For years the Red Lion Inn and Casino has been flanked by a long stretch of grass. Times change and so do landscaping trends. The property is now gaining a whole new look with trees and rock décor.

According to Team Green owner, Todd Shouse, the company chosen to do the work, the former property owners did not want to add any foliage in the front because they felt it would “detract” from the building.

“We’ve been working on this for months,” said Shouse. “They didn’t know what they wanted, really. It was actually their idea to add the trees. Those aren’t just normal trees, either, those are huge.”

Shouse said he purchases the larger trees out of Idaho. Some of them are nearly 20 feet tall. The current landscaping area includes the southwest corner of the front lot at the Red Lion located on Idaho Street.

Maverick Gaming owns the Red Lion, Gold Country, High Desert Inn and the Chevron Station located on the corner of Idaho Street and East Jennings Way.

“We are hoping to get all the way around Red Lion this year with the same type of landscaping,” said Allen Scott, director of engineering. “We are trying to reduce the amount of water we are using to irrigate grass and the maintenance to mow the grass.”

“When you look at all the bigger cities, all their freeway on and off ramps are landscaped,” Shouse said. “That’s what this will do.”

The project is planned to extend east along the property up to the freeway entrance.

Shouse said he and his workers will be adding rock mulches with a mow strip dividing them over the next couple days.

“It will have a lot of different color contrast and size contrast,” Shouse said.

The landscaping was planned to look great in summer and fall when the deciduous trees will turn yellow and deep red, according to Shouse.

“To me, I like doing the fall color more than the spring,” Shouse said. “The fall color is awesome.”

“I am hoping [to have this done] before the snow flies,” Scott said. “That’s up to the new owners. They wanted to do the first section and then look at it. And then, I guess, we will move on from there.”

