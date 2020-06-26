Red Lion reopens seafood buffet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – During the coronavirus lockdown, all Nevada casinos were forced to close. Local casinos began opening during Phase 2 which began May 29.

Some operations in different facilities took a little more time as management worked out the safest way to deliver service.

As of June 19, the very filling and locally famous Friday seafood buffet at the Red Lion Inn and Casino emerged from closure.

“We did a soft opening to make sure we were compliant with all the regulations,” said Trevor Lynch, director of marketing.

During a normal Friday evening the buffet can serve as many as 300 patrons, according to Jason Yount, director of food and beverage. Last Friday the buffet served about 60 diners.

Normally, people would go through a line and serve themselves from a variety of dishes. But COVID-19 regulations have required some changes in serving technique.