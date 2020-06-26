Red Lion reopens seafood buffet

ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information request submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Domino’s Pizza, Elko: 100
Elko Convention & Visitor’s Bar: 100
Elko Convention & Visitor’s Restaurant: 100
Evergreen Elko Catering: 100
Evergreen Elko Snack Bar: 100
Gold Dust West Bar/Service Bar: 100
Gold Dust West Catering: 100
Gold Dust West Restaurant: 97
Frozen chicken found stored on ground inside walk in freezer. Chicken was in package and inside of a crate. No sign of contamination. PIC placed chicken on proper shelf. Please store pots/pans so that the food contact surface is facing down.
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Bar/Service Bar: 94
Dishwashing machine not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. No chlorine bleach was tested in dishwashing machine. Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster. Mold and bacteria were found in the gun holster and drip line. Please have it cleaned to sanitary conditions. Soak the beverage gun and holster in sanitizer solution daily (corrected on-site).
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Catering: 100
Himiko Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Restaurant: 82
No test kit or test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in dish machine. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Hot water temperature sanitization is inadequate.
1. You need to purchase quaternary ammonia test strips (orange) to use to determine wiping cloth bucket sanitizer concentration. 2. There was no sanitizer present in wiping cloth buckets. 3. Knives, rice molds, and rice scoop need to be hot held in water at 135 degrees F or higher to ensure sanitary conditions. Do not store in ice water.
Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry (corrected on-site). Temperature found greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items specified in text. 1. Specifically, in bottom of work top refrigerator in sushi prep area, about 12 pounds of raw fish and other seafood was found at 55 degrees F. Fish and various condiments found in top of work top refrigerator was at 65 degrees F. Internal thermometer read 47 degrees F. About 10 pounds of raw fish and various seafood in reach-in refrigerator adjacent to work top refrigerator in sushi prep area was found at 50 degrees F. All food was voluntarily discarded and inspector thermometer was verified to be accurate by using the ice bath calibration method. 2. Do not fill food above fill lines. Ensure that condiment food containers are immersed in ice baths to maintain temperatures at or below 41 degrees F. Condiments such as the mayo and cream cheese found at 51 degrees F and voluntarily discarded.
Product is not properly labeled. Label containers of food not in original packaging. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Food equipment not indirectly drained into floor sink. Specifically, sink used to thaw food is directly connected into sewer line and needs to be indirectly drained.
Khoury’s Mini Mart Deli: 100
Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to contents. Cleaning chemical bottle found not labeled in warewashing area. PIC removed and placed label on bottle (corrected on-site).
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Please cover desserts inside of the walk-in refrigeration unit with bottled beers.
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Elko: 100
Ruby Mountain Natural Water: 100
Scoreboard Sports Lounge & Casino Bar, Spring Creek: 99
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure that there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Scoreboard Sports Lounge & Casino Snack Bar, Spring Creek: 95
Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Be sure to date label anything kept for 24 hours or more (lettuce) (corrected on-site).
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to not re-use single serve items.
Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying them. Be sure you allow dishes to completely dry before putting them on the shelf.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean top of the inside of the microwave.
Silver Haze BBQ Catering: 100
Silver Haze BBQ Restaurant: 97
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to not re-use single serve items (corrected on-site).
Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying them. Be sure you allow dishes to completely dry before putting them on the shelf.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean top of the inside of the microwave.
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Bakery: 95
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Be sure to cover all food.
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Be sure to set up sani bucket/bottle at the beginning of each shift (corrected on-site).
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Please be sure there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase cleaning frequency. Be sure to move equipment and racks when cleaning.
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Deli: 93
Do not store toxic items such as medicines, cleaning compounds or other toxic compounds in proximity to food items. Please store cleaning supplies under counters when food is being prepared, not on the counter.
Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Be sure to only use single serve items once and then discard them.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean the inside of the microwave, paying special attention to the top.
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Meat Market: 94
Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry. Be sure to organize refrigerator properly with shellfish on the top followed by pork then beef and then chicken (corrected on-site).
Product is not properly labeled. Be sure to date label.
Smith’s Food & Drug Center Packaged Foods: 95
Damaged and/or adulterated food not properly segregated and/or disposed of. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shell fish, pork, beef and poultry. Chicken found with beef; be sure to store it correctly. Be sure to segregate dented cans and return them for credit.
The Watering Hole Bar Kitchen: 96
Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Be sure to set up sani bucket at the beginning of each shift and at minimum every four hours after (corrected on-site).
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above top of floor sink. Be sure there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Be sure to store mop in a way that allows it to air dry (corrected on-site).
Floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase cleaning frequency. Clean up sugar from soda spill.
The Watering Hole Bar: 98
Clean and sanitize ice machine interior. Clean and sanitize beverage gun and holster. Please clean beverage gun and the inside of the ice machine.
Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified in text. Please clean the inside of the microwave.