Redevelopment Agency moves forward with block-end project downtown

ELKO – The next phase of redevelopment in downtown Elko is underway as crews rip asphalt from portions of the parking corridor.
A few parking spaces are being removed at the end of blocks to provide pedestrian connectivity between Railroad and Commercial streets.
“It’s always a safety concern for us,” Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin said. “On Fourth Street and Sixth Street we will be adding sidewalks for pedestrian connectivity from the north to the south.”
There is already a sidewalk along Fifth Street, but Laughlin said plans are to incorporate landscaping with six new trees there. Eight trees will be planted along both Fourth and Sixth streets. Grass space will also be included.
“There is going to be a nice little patio area with a bench seating around it and we will have a piece of artwork on both sides of Fourth Street and Sixth Street,” she said.
In a story last year Mayor Reece Keener said the Block End Project is expected to cost $600,000.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the design was done to fit the RDA’s budget.
Downtown improvement has been a topic of discussion in Elko for many years. When the corridor project was announced, people had mixed feelings about it. Some saw the loss of parking as detrimental while others applaud the addition of “green space.”
“We started this process over five years ago with the approval of the 30 percent plan for the corridor project,” said Laughlin. “This is Project Three of Phase One. We had a lot of community involvement back when we were doing the approval of the 30 percent drawing. The design and construction of this is consistent with that plan.”
Centennial Park was expanded in 2018. New lighting and other much-needed improvements will be added as the years go by.
According to Elko Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson, the entire project for downtown will take place over a 30-year period since its inception.
“We approved it way back when and I am glad they are proceeding,” said RDA Chair Jon Karr.
Laughlin said the construction for this phase should be completed by July 1, a contract of 120 days.
--
Downtown alphabet: