Redevelopment Agency moves forward with block-end project downtown

ELKO – The next phase of redevelopment in downtown Elko is underway as crews rip asphalt from portions of the parking corridor.

A few parking spaces are being removed at the end of blocks to provide pedestrian connectivity between Railroad and Commercial streets.

“It’s always a safety concern for us,” Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin said. “On Fourth Street and Sixth Street we will be adding sidewalks for pedestrian connectivity from the north to the south.”

There is already a sidewalk along Fifth Street, but Laughlin said plans are to incorporate landscaping with six new trees there. Eight trees will be planted along both Fourth and Sixth streets. Grass space will also be included.

“There is going to be a nice little patio area with a bench seating around it and we will have a piece of artwork on both sides of Fourth Street and Sixth Street,” she said.

In a story last year Mayor Reece Keener said the Block End Project is expected to cost $600,000.

City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the design was done to fit the RDA’s budget.

