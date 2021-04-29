Reed receives “Elk of the Year” award

ELKO – Ben Reed Sr., a veteran and member of the Great Basin Elks, was recently presented with the highest award given to a local member: “Elk of the Year.”

On Wednesday Reed and his son, Ben Reed Jr., gave a presentation about the honor.

"We’ve got about 125 members in the Great Basin Elks Club,” said Reed Jr. “We do a lot of things in the community centered around charity work and support for the youth and veterans.

“Putting kids in college, I’m all about that.”

Reed went on to discuss other ways in which the club benefits the community. He also talked about how the group came about again after faltering in the 1990s.

“We have the “Backpacks for Kids Program,” he said. “We support the kids that are going into protective custody. It’s theirs to keep when things are at the bottom level in their life.”

He went on to explain how his father’s involvement in civic matters led to the selection made by the current Exalted Ruler James Douglas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among other things, Reed Sr. puts out flags in Lamoille during patriotic holidays. The act is widely appreciated, bringing out people from around the region.