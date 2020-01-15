You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reem’s recipes to be featured at Gathering
0 comments
featured

Reem’s recipes to be featured at Gathering

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – From Bethlehem to the buckaroo backcountry, Reem Odeh has been sharing her love of cooking Middle Eastern food since she was a small child. Locals love the variety of foods Reem and her family make with love in their small kitchen at Odeh’s Mediterranean.

Now food lovers attending the Gathering can sample her wares and learn her secrets in a new workshop called “Clay Pot Cooking.”

“The students have a chance to work with me chopping veggies, stirring and learning how to do [the cooking],” said Reem about her upcoming class which still had openings at the time of this writing. “After we finish, we’ll eat it,” she said, smiling.

There should be no problem with the “eating” part. Since 2017 Elkoans and visitors have delighted in sampling her lamb, falafel, homemade soups, Arabic coffee and -- my favorite -- pistachio baklava, gooey with melted butter.

Participants will assist Reem in making a lamb and vegetable stew that will be put into a “fahora” and baked in the oven. Accompanied by flavorful rice and her ever popular hummus, the resulting meal will be a group effort as well as a celebration.

“Everybody is looking for my secret,” Reem said about her hummus.

The class is limited to 25 people.

Reem will talk about other types of Palestinian food and give pointers about her spice combinations, many of which are uncommon in our Western diet.

Reem cooks everything from scratch, using only the freshest ingredients.

“I will wear a traditional vest like this,” she said pointing to lush, red textiles that hang in her restaurant.

“I brought them with me from when I went back home,” Reem said. “I bought [the clothing] for special events and now, here we go.”

Clay Pot Cooking

1 - 4 p.m. Jan. 28

$75

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday night forecast
Local

Saturday night forecast

ELKO – Lots of light snow could add up to travel difficulties Saturday evening and heavier snow may be on the way with a winter storm watch be…

2 charged in auto shop burglary
Local

2 charged in auto shop burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with stealing items from a car repair shop and posting one of them for sale on a Facebook sales site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News