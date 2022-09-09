Regents OK with pursuing consolidation of GBC, UNR

ELKO – Nevada’s Board of Regents this week approved a request from Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno, to pursue a possible “consolidation” of the institutions of higher learning.

No new details of what might be involved were presented when the board gathered Thursday in Elko, but a few people offered support for the proposal that could impact education in most of rural Nevada.

GBC professor Kevin Seipp said expansion of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs has been made possible in part by cost-saving alliances with UNR.

“Preserving higher education in the state of Nevada by delivering programs of this nature to rural Nevada makes it possible for GBC to deliver on our mission, both current and future,” he said.

John Tierney, chairman of the GBC Institutional Advisory Council, also said he supported the idea, and IAC member Terry Clark said she wanted Regents to understand that GBC has provided “incredible support to development in this area.”

Regents candidate John Patrick Rice pointed out that GBC has been through many transformations in the past, and “what sustains an institution of higher education is its faculty. Presidents can make agreements, but the work gets done at the department level.”

Rice said he was eager to work on the project in any capacity.

He encouraged the board to learn how a new alliance between GBC and UNR would benefit both institutions, along with any impacts on the other six institutions in the Nevada System of Higher Education. “Sometimes solving a problem for one group creates a problem for others. It will be the board’s responsibility to assure that such a metamorphosis indeed creates a butterfly.”

Great Basin College was started as a community college in 1967, grew to offer some four-year degrees, and eventually expanded to the far corners of the state across 86,500 square miles.

GBC President Joyce Helens began working on the alliance four year ago with then-UNR president Marc Johnson. A program to facilitate transfers from the college to the university was announced in the fall of 2019.

“The important thing is that we focus on each individual student we advise from both institutions, so that students can find their way to a path that is a combination of GBC and UNR,” Johnson said at the time.

The relationship has developed further with current UNR President Brian Sandoval.

“We’re always looking at what’s the next step,” Helens told The Nevada Independent in August, characterizing the proposal as a consolidation, not a “merger.”

“Often consolidations have occurred to ensure ‘survival’ of higher education institutions after decades of diminishing resources, steady enrollment decline, and lagging student success metrics ….” Helens and Sandoval wrote in their briefing to the Regents.

According to data posted this week, fall enrollment at GBC is down 9% based on full-time equivalent students. But dual enrollment (high school students) is down 37.5% this fall, the first year since UNR began offering its own dual enrollment program.

Nearly three-quarters of GBC students (73.7%) now study completely online, while only 42% of enrollees expressed a preference for internet-only classes.

One thing that the presidents have said would not be changed is the name of Great Basin College, or its “identity.”

“The best-case scenario is two institutions consolidating with complementary strengths to chart a more secure, survivable future while preserving the diversity and excellence represented in their missions and identities. Such is the case with Great Basin College and The University of Nevada Reno,” they wrote.