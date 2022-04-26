 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Register for Take a Kid Fishing Day May 7

  • 0
Take A Kid Fishing Day

SPRING CREEK – Early registration is open for the annual Take a Kid Fishing Day at the Spring Creek Marina on May 7.

The event is free to all children 12-years-old and younger who are residents of Spring Creek. A parent or guardian must be present with the child at all times.

Catch is limited to two fish per child.

In-person registration starts 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Marina.

The event includes lunch prepared by StateFarm Insurance broker Brent Stokes and drawings for prizes for participating youth.

Other sponsors are the Spring Creek Association, Khoury’s, Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club, Elko Fly Shop and Nevada Department of Wildlife.

To register before the event, visit www.springcreeknv.org to download a form under Events and Programs section, stop by the SCA offices at 401 Fairway Blvd. for a form or call 775-753-6295.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

April 12Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

April 8Chenoa Marie Michaud, 27, of Elko and Vidalia Rae Southard, 25, of Spring Creek

Watch Now: Related Video

This anti-procrastination café in Tokyo is saving writer's block by the minute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News