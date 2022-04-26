Register for Take a Kid Fishing Day May 7

SPRING CREEK – Early registration is open for the annual Take a Kid Fishing Day at the Spring Creek Marina on May 7.

The event is free to all children 12-years-old and younger who are residents of Spring Creek. A parent or guardian must be present with the child at all times.

Catch is limited to two fish per child.

In-person registration starts 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Marina.

The event includes lunch prepared by StateFarm Insurance broker Brent Stokes and drawings for prizes for participating youth.

Other sponsors are the Spring Creek Association, Khoury’s, Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club, Elko Fly Shop and Nevada Department of Wildlife.

To register before the event, visit www.springcreeknv.org to download a form under Events and Programs section, stop by the SCA offices at 401 Fairway Blvd. for a form or call 775-753-6295.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0