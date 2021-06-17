Registration for Miss Silver State Stampede open

ELKO – Registration is now open for girls to enter the Miss Silver State Cowgirl Court.

Following years of tradition, the Miss Silver State Stampede program offers young women ages 8-25 the opportunity to become an ambassador for the celebrated Silver State Stampede rodeo.

For one full year, the chosen ambassadors will spend time traveling and representing the western way of life, Elko County, and our very own Silver State Stampede!

With competition prizes including but not limited to Garcia spurs, titleholder gear, scholarships, and more! The Miss Silver State Stampede program and competition also prides themselves on offering coaching to further our titleholder’s knowledge and experience in life-long skills such as interview, public speaking, and horsemanship.

Entry deadline is nearing! If you want to know more about becoming part of tradition by carrying a title for the Miss Silver State Stampede program, please reach out to our Director/Coordinator Madison Hughes, at 775-397-0074.

Visit www.silverstatestampede.com for more information about the event or to register for the Miss Silver State Stampede.

